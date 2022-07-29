Jockey Leah Kilner posts first social media post after horror fall during horse race in Grafton

An aspiring female jockey who recently woke from a coma after a horrific fall during a race has shared a photo of himself for the first time since the accident.

Leah Kilner, 24, was thrown from her filly, Stella Turn, on July 3 during a race at Grafton in northern NSW.

Terrifying footage showed the horse stumbled about 75 yards from the finish line, catapulting Kilner onto the track and into the path of the approaching animals.

In her first social media post since the fall, the young jockey shared a photo on Friday of her sitting in a wheelchair reunited with her pet Chihuahua Chanel.

“My daughter came to visit,” Kilner captioned the photo, where she hugged her pet with an ear-to-ear smile.

Queensland jockey Stephanie Thornton commented ‘So beautiful, beyond proud of you’.

Kilner’s mom Siobhan Jackson also commented “Two of the best” in reference to Leah and her pup.

The accident left Kilner in a coma with serious injuries to the spine and head, where she needed machines to live.

She underwent surgery to “reduce the pressure on her brain” at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

The young jockey also suffered a broken collarbone and broken ribs in the accident.

But despite the horror incident, her first thoughts after waking up were with her beloved horses.

“Leah must have thought I was going to stop working out because of all of this, and she didn’t want me to,” her father, Gary Kilner, said earlier. News Corp.

The jockey is on the mend in the hospital, the doctors are ‘happy’ with her recovery

“It’s unbelievable how she made it through, it’s truly a miracle, seeing her for the first few days was just heartbreaking.”

Kilner was transferred from intensive care to a hospital ward, where her father revealed her first instinct was to turn on the TV on the races after she was transferred.

A press release from Racing NSW earlier this week said: ‘Leah continues to make steady progress and is getting a lot of sleep. She walks more with help.’

She will spend the next few months in the hospital where she will be treated for her injuries.

Stella Turn was euthanized after the accident, while the remaining six races of the finish were postponed.

Kilner is considered one of the best up and coming jockeys in the country, having won over 200 during her short career.

She narrowly missed the record of 54 wins in the 2021-22 racing season after crossing the line 46 times.