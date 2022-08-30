Jockey Leah Kilner leaves hospital after horrific fall during race at Grafton NSW on July 3

A young female jockey has shared a heartwarming message after she finally left hospital after a horrific fall during a horse race.

Leah Kilner, 24, was thrown from her horse ‘Stella Turn’ on July 3 during a race in Grafton, NSW.

Footage from the devastating incident shows her horse’s front legs giving way as she races home at full speed down the straight, sending Mrs. Kilner spearing into the turf before being trampled by chasing horses.

Unfortunately, the horse was euthanized after the accident.

Mrs. Kilner fell into a coma with horrific injuries to the head and spine.

During her treatment, she underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain and depended on machines to stay alive.

On Monday, Ms Kilner took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with her followers as she was able to leave Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital.

“Wow, who knew I’d walk out of here legit and alive…I bet if you’d asked the people around me in the first few days, it might have been a grave: ‘I’m not sure,'” wrote Mrs. Kilner.

‘July 3rd has turned my life upside down…I am so thankful and happy to be here to tell the crazy story and thankful for all the people who have been here to support me and all the people who have sent a message, a prayer, whatever, it all helped.

“And we can’t forget the first paramedics on the scene and the Westpac helicopter and all the barrier/lane personnel… Literally they all played a part in saving my life.

“Thank you to all the nurses and doctors at the PA who took care of me, especially when I was pulling snakes all over the place 5x a day, and my favorite nurse Carly (pictured) who did everything for me there,” Ms Kilner wrote in her post:

“There’s still a long way to go and a lot more therapy, and luckily I’ve now had the home side come to me and do it from home.

“I can talk and look better than I really am, there’s still a long way to go but I’m ready to take it on and keep getting better as possible,” Ms Kilner added.

The young jockey is regarded as one of Australia’s rising stars of the track, riding more than 200 winners during her short career.

“Apart from the severe head/brain trauma, I had a collarbone broken in 3, broken ribs, a minor fracture in the ankle, my entire left side extremely weak and still tingling, even a closed left eye, leaving me only 25 percent vision and we won’t forget the post-traumatic amnesia,” she wrote, detailing the extent of her injuries from the fall.

“I even tried to throw myself out of bed to ‘wake myself up’… But all I had to do was look around me and think about others and remember to realize that I was actually extremely lucky during all of this.

“To see people call me strong, brave, an inspiration and even a miracle is unbelievable, I would never have called myself that.

“But when I hear the first stories and see where I am now I think I’ve really come a long way and if one day I can help and inspire someone to keep going I’ll be happy if I can, so please if anyone needs help, get in touch.

‘And just a huge thank you to everyone for their well wishes and support and the continued support. But the biggest thanks go to my family and close friends, who know who they are.’

During her rehabilitation, Mrs. Watching Kilner visit her horses while in her wheelchair, including planting a kiss on the common Mount Danezel.

Kilner captioned her post, “Ponies are the best medicine,” prompting followers to congratulate her on being released from the hospital.

“What a special moment, I’m so glad you’re out of the hospital Leah,” one wrote.

“They absolutely are, so glad you’re on the mend,” said another.

“Great to see you Leah, best wishes for your recovery,” wrote a third.

Her father and trainer Greg Kilner said her love for horses was apparent as soon as she woke up from her coma.

“That visit to see the horses woke her up and got her going, I’m so proud of her,” Mr Kilner said.

“It’s unbelievable how she got through, it’s really a miracle, if you saw her for the first few days it was just heartbreaking,” he told News Corp.