Jocelyn Wildenstein is seen with longtime fiance in New York City

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein was spotted Monday with her fiancé Lloyd Klein in New York City while filming the scenes for their upcoming docuseries.

The socialite, who earned her nickname after spending millions on plastic surgery to make her look feline, was dressed all in black when she arrived at the Brooklyn TV studio with her partner of about 19 years old.

Wildenstein, 77, kept warm in a fur bomber jacket that she paired with black skinny jeans. She completed the edgy look with oversized blacks and studded ankle boots.

Klein, 55, was casually dressed in a faded hooded zip-up sweatshirt he wore over a black T-shirt and jeans. The fashion designer also wore a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses and lace-up shoes.

The couple held hands and stayed close to each other while someone held an umbrella over their heads on the rainy day in the city.

Wildenstein and Klein’s outing comes just days after they attended the Fendi fashion show together during New York Fashion Week.

The couple again opted for all-black outfits, this time in the form of tight suits.

In March 2021, Page six reported that Wildenstein was in talks to make a docuseries about the ups and downs of her life.

“She really wants to talk about her life now, what drove her, how she built a business with her fiancé in the madness of their life together in New York,” her publicist, Brandon Cohen, told the outlet.

The couple have been engaged since Klein Wildenstein donated a 32-carat diamond ring reportedly “worth millions” in 2017.

The Swiss-born socialite filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2018, according to federal court papers.

Last year, her creditors sold one of her three Trump World Tower units in Manhattan for just under $2 million.

Wildenstein first became a fixture in the New York press around the time of her 1999 divorce from her husband Alec N. Wildenstein.

She won a reported $2.5 billion divorce settlement while bragging about the high cost of her lavish lifestyle and penchant for plastic surgery.

Two decades later, the woman who once bought a capuchin monkey as a pet had no checking or savings accounts, no retirement fund or retirement plans, and no investments, according to her filing.

Wildenstein is also known for her tumultuous relationship with Klein, including reports of domestic violence on both sides.

In December 2016, she was arrested for sticking her claws into Klein’s face and scratching him with scissors during a now infamous cat fight.

The designer escaped by bundling her in a closet before Wildenstein herself called the police to be arrested when they saw her partner’s wounds.

Klein would face the shame of his arrest just days later when police charged him with pushing Wildenstein as he went back to retrieve his belongings.

However, the bickering couple later said that the stubborn battle that ended with them both being thrown behind bars only made them realize how much they couldn’t bear to be apart.

They were reconciled once authorities dropped all charges, and Klein posed the question in July.

In 2017 they have made headlines again while rejecting claims of a night battle. They insisted that they had injured themselves having passionate sex after a dish of bourguignon exploded.

Neighbors had heard screams coming from their apartment and police arrested them both after they arrived at 1am to find a shattered baking dish on the kitchen floor, bruises on Wildenstein’s neck and arms and a cut on Klein’s forehead.

Klein said he ran to the shower to wash the boiling broth from his legs, where he reportedly slipped and fell, leaving a small cut to the forehead.

Wildenstein went into the bathroom with him to make sure he was okay, but they soon moved into the bedroom and started having sex.

They told DailyMail.com that neighbors heard their noisy lovemaking and falsely concluded that Wildenstein was being attacked.

Wildenstein and Klein have yet to make it down the aisle, but they looked more in love than ever in the heavily airbrushed photos she shared on Instagram.