Jobs available: Australians needed to work at Dan Murphy’s

Beverage salesman Dan Murphy’s plans to hire more than 2,000 new employees across Australia this week and will offer interviews to applicants who simply walk in.

The jobs will be available until Sunday, September 11, and anyone over the age of 18 can get a 10-minute interview by expressing interest with an employee of one of the franchise’s 258 stores.

“Every Dan Murphy store hires… and our commitment to every applicant is that we’ll give you a short interview on the spot,” said Agi Pfeiffer-Smith, Dan Murphy’s general manager.

She explained that the company was preparing for the busy summer break and wanted to make applying as easy as possible.

The drinks merchant has rolls available in most of their stores across the country

“We encourage people from all walks of life to consider spending a summer with Dan; from university students to retirees who want to fill in a few hours a day or a few days a week, and everyone in between.’

Applicants are not required to already have a responsible drinking certificate as the company will provide training for free.

Most roles are for a minimum of 20 hours of shifts per week and employees, including temporary workers, can claim benefits such as discounts on drinks, groceries and pub meals.

There are a total of approximately 2,200 rolls available – 670 in NSW, 570 in QLD, 530 in VIC, 280 in WA and 140 in SA.