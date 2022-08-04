Jobless claims rise to 260,000, hovering near 8-month high

More Americans are filing for unemployment claims exponentially as fears of a recession linger.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, applications rose to 260,000 for the week of July 30, nearly 6,000 more than the 254,000 the week before.

The four-week ‘moving average’ saw an increase of 6,000 from the previous week to 254,750.

Meanwhile, 1,416,000 claims were reported in the week of July 23, up from 48,000 the week before.

The number of jobless applications increased in the last week of July as the number of vacancies decreased in June

On Tuesdays the Labor Department also announced that the number of vacancies in June fell from 11.3 million in May to 10.7 million.

Jobs plunged below 11 million in vacancies in June, the first since November. The number of people who left their jobs fell to 4.2 million in June, while the number of layoffs totaled 1.3 million.

The number of layoffs in June fell in the wholesale, finance and insurance and federal government sectors.

The job sectors with the highest number of people leaving include transportation, warehousing and utilities, manufacturing of durable goods and educational services.

In June, workplace vacancies rose in places with 1,000 to 4,999 employees, according to the report. Coincidentally, hiring in workplaces fell by 1,000 to 4,999 employees and companies with 5,000 or more employees.

While the future of the job market remains uncertain, some major companies have already taken massive layoffs, including Tesla, Netflix, Carvana and Redfin, according to the Associated Press.

Tesla announced in June that the company will be cutting approximately 200 employees from its San Mateo, California office.

The company said at least 195 of the office location’s 276 employees were told their positions had been eliminated, while those who remained were told they would be moved, according to TechCrunch.

The layoffs were considered “moderately low-skilled, low-paid” workers who often performed tasks such as determining whether the company’s driver assistance program correctly identified objects.

CEO Elon Musk said in an interview at the time that he plans to cut about 10 percent of the company’s payroll and hire more employees per hour instead.

The billionaire sent an internal email earlier this month pointing out the need for austerity amid bleak economic prospects due to inflation and Ukraine’s brutal war. Musk himself said he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

