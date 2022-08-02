Job applicant responds to rejection letter with a hilarious meme – and ends up scoring an INTERVIEW

An applicant who had nothing else to lose responded to a rejection letter with a hilarious meme — and ended up scoring an interview with the company.

TikTok user @swedishswan shared her story in a now viral videoexplaining that she’d woken up to “another letter of rejection” from a job she’d applied for.

“I really wanted this job, so I took a class from Gen Z and sent them back,” she said, sharing a photo of the meme she responded to.

The meme in question is a painting of Pope Leo X by Fernando Botero with the phrase ‘y tho’ written under his face.

To her surprise, the move eventually sparked the company’s interest in her as an applicant.

“They sent me another email saying they do want to interview me now,” she said. “I can’t believe that worked.”

The video has been viewed more than five million times and has received thousands of comments from enthusiastic viewers.

“These are the stories that keep me going in life,” one wrote, while another added, “If someone sent me that as a recruiter, I’d DEFINITELY want an interview.”

“Responding to a rejection email was literally how I got my job now,” another commented. “I kept thinking: what are they going to do, NOT hire ANY MORE?”

The TikTok user was probably inspired by Samantha Jane’s viral video where she shared how her recruiter sister Hannah received the same meme after sending a rejection email

TikTok user @swedishswan never shared where she got the idea from, but she was probably inspired by another viral video that stormed the internet earlier this year.

Samantha Jane, who is known on the platform as @samantha_jane, revealed in March that her recruiter sister Hannah received the same meme in response to a rejection email.

The bold move didn’t work in this case, but many people thought it was funny, including Samantha.

The TikTok user has since made her account private, but she described the response as “the most Gen Z thing” she’s ever seen, according to The independent.

“No context, no other text, just the meme. I love it so much,” she added.