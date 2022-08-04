Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker sequel planned for release in October 2024

The sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 joker is scheduled for release on October 4, 2024, Deadline reports. Director Todd Phillips previously confirmed that the sequel is in the works in June under the title Joker: Folie à Deuxwhich literally translates to ‘madness for two’.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the character in the first film, is expected to return for the sequel, Variety reportswhile Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to play alongside him. according to The Hollywood Reporter. The speculation is that Gaga could play Joker’s longtime partner Harley Quinn (previously played by Margot Robbie in the DCEU), and that Gaga’s possible involvement could even lead the film to record more musical elements.

although joker Originally intended as a standalone film, its box office success and Academy Awards (where it received 11 nominations, including Best Picture) made a sequel an obvious choice. That’s especially true given the bumpy execution of Warner Bros. films based on DC Comics titles. Although this year the batter widely regarded as a success (with a sequel quickly turning green), Ezra Miller’s solo outing as The flash got into trouble, and last year’s one The Suicide Squad flopped at the register.

Production on the joker the sequel should start in December, Deadline reports.