Joao Felix ‘wants to leave Atletico Madrid and could go as soon as January’

It comes after Portuguese star ‘dropped out with Atletico manager Diego Simeone’

The attacker now wants ‘to leave the club as soon as possible’

He started this season with a hat-trick in assists, but lost his spot shortly after

22-year-old Joao Felix has already scored 30 goals for Atlético Madrid in 121 games

Atlético Madrid star Joao Felix is ​​”looking for a transfer at the club after a falling out with manager Diego Simeone.”

The 22-year-old has scored 30 goals in 121 appearances for Atleti since his debut as a teenager, and plays a rotational role for Portugal.

He started this season with a hat-trick of assists in a 3-0 win over Getafe, but has since lost his place in the starting XI.

Joao Felix hopes to leave Atletico Madrid after falling out with Diego Simeone

The manager has reportedly had a number of clashes with his attacker over the years

According to reports in Portuguese newspapers a bolathe forward has ‘lost patience’ with Simeone’ after being asked three times to warm up in Madrid’s 0-0 defeat to Club Brugge without being called in.

However, this appears to be the latest in a string of spats between the pair, as the paper also reports that Felix argued with the manager in 2021 after being singled out when he was injured, a situation a medical expert linked to Atletico is “bullying” mentioned.

Simeone’s relationship with his starlet attacker has been described as “irreparable”, and the player could attempt to arrange a move as early as “January”.

It came to a head when Simeone couldn’t get Felix in after warming it up

Felix is ​​likely to have many candidates when he leaves, and it is rumored that Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona all love him.

He can be missed by Simeone’s side, who have had a mixed start to the season.

They are fourth in La Liga after nine games, but are already five points behind the leaders, while their Champions League form has been abysmal and they were in serious danger of failing to make the knockout rounds.