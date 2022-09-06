Joanna Krupa shows off her incredible figure in a plunging black swimsuit for a sizzling photoshoot

<!–

Joanna Krupa showed off her model credentials as she took to her Instagram to share clips from a recent photo shoot on Monday.

The former Real Housewives star, 42, was totally in her zone, switching between serious and playful, carefree looks while wearing a plunging swimsuit.

Joanna showed off her long legs and stunned throughout the shoot wearing a pair of gold heels.

The cover girl was seen toasting a glass of champagne in the coil while displaying her hard work for her photographer.

Joanna put her hands on her hips and watched the catwalk icon every inch as she took several sultry glances at the camera lens.

Towards the end of the video, she wore a glamorous cover-up – giving fans an insight into the type of brand she worked for.

Her blonde locks were styled in loose waves with a center parting and she opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup with a glossy lip.

The shoot comes after Joanna discussed her plans to go to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees during an interview with TMZ earlier this year.

The former Warsaw-born Victoria’s Secret Angel told how her husband, Douglas Nunes, had previously flown to her native country to participate in humanitarian efforts.

The TV personality also noted that she would soon be swapping places with her husband and helping refugees once he got home to care for their two-year-old daughter Asha-Leigh.

Joanna began the interview by commenting that she was sympathetic to the feelings of the people of Poland, many of whom had been badly affected by the ongoing conflict.

“I think anyone who’s, you know, Polish and lives there, naturally worries about what’s next, what’s going to happen,” she said.

The model then said that she greatly admired the charitable efforts of the Polish people so far.

“I am so proud of the Poles, the whole Polish community and everyone is just volunteering, doctors, nurses, people make food, people organize toys for the children,” she said.

Joanna then commented that “my husband just went there on a Saturday, so he’s trying to get some transportation there.”

She did say that she “cannot say too much because of … safety”.

The supermodel then commented that “it warms my heart to see how much good is being done during this really emotional and critical and sad time.”