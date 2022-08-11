Joanna Gaines Says She And Her Husband Chip ‘Got Through Moments Where Our Hearts Were Broken’

<!–

Joanna Gaines opened up about her marriage to her husband Chip, which lasted nearly two decades.

The star shared her thoughts in an essay for the fall issue of Magnolia Diarywhich appears on Friday.

Discussing various aspects of her relationship with her 47-year-old husband, the 44-year-old reality TV personality noted that their romance had changed and grown over time.

The happy couple previously worked together on and starred in the HGTV series Fixer Upper, which ran from 2013 to 2018.

During the essay, Joanna noted that she and her husband had endured many hardships over the course of their relationship.

“In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have been through a little bit of everything… times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think of was lying face down on the floor in surrender,” she wrote.

The television personality noted that she and her husband had also experienced “heartbreaking moments.”

Joanna went on to say that she and Chip anticipated the changes that would come when their oldest son Drake, 18, entered college.

“In the grand scheme of heartbreaking stuff, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. Still, my first child is leaving, and our family dynamics will change because of it,” she wrote.

The designer made it a point to write that she was emotionally preparing for the effects the change would have on her life.

“I now glimpse what that life will be like and wonder if — or how often — that would bring me to the floor,” she wrote.

The couple initially started dating in 2002 and Chip popped the big question a year later.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2003 and started a family with the arrival of Drake in 2004.

Joanna and her husband then welcomed daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay, ages 15 and 12, as well as sons Duke and Crew, ages 14 and 4.

Chip previously wrote an essay for Magnolia Diary about being a husband and father.

He referred to his perceived shortcomings in both areas, as he wrote, “When I look out over the whole landscape of my little corner of the world, there are plenty of places where I fall short.”

However, the reality TV personality pointed out that there were certain areas of his life that he paid attention to and adhered to.

He called them, “Honoring Jo, being a good father, my faith, trying to do the right thing even when it’s not easy, building something that helps other people. Those are commitments I’ve made that I won’t compromise on.’