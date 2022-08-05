Joan Smalls sizzles in a VERY tiny white bikini for Beyonce’s new Ivy Park campaign

Joan Smalls is one of the high-profile supermodels in the new campaign for Beyonce’s Ivy Park line.

And on Friday, the runway maven, 34, released a slew of sizzling snaps used to promote the athleisure brand’s partnership with Adidas called: IVYTOPIA.

Smalls slipped her enviable muscular physique into a skimpy white bikini, styled with a futuristic silver metallic trench coat for one campaign image.

Shining star: Joan Smalls, 34, models silver metallic pants and bikini for the new campaign for the Adidas x IVY PARK Ivytopia collection

She is later seen taking on an acrobatic pose, decked out in silver metallic elasticated waist pants and a bikini with some daring straps.

Smalls has her right leg stretched forward as she squats and her left leg behind her in those first photos.

She also wears a pair of white sneakers with dayglo green highlights to match the pants long, which hung low enough for the bikini bottom straps to rise above the waist.

Working: The Puerto Rican model, 34, struck a fierce pose wearing the silver metallic jacket instead of the pants in another photo

Promo Mode: Smalls got a great introduction to the IVYTOPIA campaign on Instagram on July 10

“Cosy,” she wrote in the caption of the photo, looking seductively over her left shoulder.

Slipping into the jacket, the stately beauty of 5ft10 cast a savage look by raising her arms in the air and crossing her legs.

For both pictures, she had her dark brown locks styled long in a wet look, with lots of small curls and a little bit on the left.

Since early July, Smalls has been featured in a number of promotional photos for the latest Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, the two companies’ sixth partnership.

A variety of sizes: Kids The top model was also paired with a young pre-teen model to promote the kidswear featured in the Adidas x IVY PARK Ivytopia collection

“Introducing Joan Smalls to #IVYTOPIA,” the caption read.

Irina Shayk and Alva Claire were among the other models used in the IVYTOPIA campaign, the sixth part of the collaboration between Ivy Park and Adidas, according to Fashion gone villain.

She explains that she hopes to “pull the boundaries of sportswear and support and inspire women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance,” Beyoncé announced the April 2016 launch of the Ivy Park brand.

Over the course of the past three weeks, Smalls has appeared in a number of more promo photos decked out in others athleisure ensembles of the line.

Strike a pose: Smalls also showed off her fabulous figure in a two-piece ensemble that resembled a leather bikini, alongside a young female model

Stylin’: The outfit got an extra touch of style when Smalls wore a matching round hat

Double dose: Puerto Rico-born Kendal Jenner’s bestie was ranked number one on the Top 50 Models list by Models.com in September 2012, a position she duplicated in 2014.

She has also been paired with a young pre-teen model in some of the photo shoots promoting the children’s clothing that appears in the Adidas x IVY PARK Ivytopia collection.

In 2013 the stunner came in Forbes Magazine’s World’s Best-Paid Models list for the first time, in eighth place with over $3 million in revenue.