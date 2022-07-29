Joan Laporta SLAMS Bayern Munich after Julian Nagelsmann called Barca’s transfer strategy ‘crazy’

Barcelona chief Joan Laporta has backfired at Bayern Munich after their head coach Julian Nagelsmann slammed their ‘crazy’ spending – against the Bundesliga side to ‘look at their own bank account’.

The two clubs have been embroiled in a war of words over Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona finally brought him in for £42.5million this summer after eight seasons with Bayern and scoring 344 goals – with the Polish star forcing his departure after telling the club his ‘story’ had told was over’.

Fans are shocked that Barca have managed to bring in Lewandowski – as well as four other signings – despite crippling financial difficulties. The club had to sell their merchandising business and some of their TV rights to fund deals.

Carried in quotes by the mirrorBarcelona President Joan Laporta said: ‘I would say [Bayern] to check their checking account, that important money has come in thanks to Lewandowski.

“What they’re doing is twisting reality. They have not calibrated Barça’s strength. To those who are surprised, I say that we are very awake.

‘We are back on the market. The weight, power and value of an entity with over 122 years of history is a lot.”

His comments came after Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann expressed concerns about the Catalan club’s transfer strategy. He said: ‘[Barca] is the only club in the world that has no money, but then buys all the players they want.

‘I don’t know how they do it. It’s a little strange, a little crazy.’

An argument between Nagelsmann and Lewandowski is said to be one of the reasons for the striker’s transfer.

Despite £1bn in debt, Barça appear to be on track to register their expensive new signings after selling some of their TV rights, although they may still have to sell Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.