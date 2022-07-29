Joan Laporta says that he wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona but he must take a pay cut

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated that he wants Frenkie de Jong to stay with the Spanish club, but the Dutchman must be willing to accept a pay cut.

The club currently owes De Jong £17million in deferred wages, but he has been asked for a pay cut if he is in Spain that is.

De Jong has been Manchester United’s main target all summer, with Erik ten Hag eager to join the midfielder he coached during their time together at Ajax. Chelsea has also been associated with the Dutch star.

A fee has been agreed between the Red Devils and Barcelona, ​​with United initially paying £63million for the 25-year-old to bring him to Old Trafford.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he wants Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong to stay – and he believes the player wants to stay

Frenkie de Jong will have to undergo a pay cut if he wants to stay at Barcelona this season

But during Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the US, Laporta claims he wants De Jong to stay at the club and hopes he can accept a pay cut to stay at the Nou Camp.

“He wants to stay and we want him to stay. That’s the most important thing,” he said.

‘What is clear is that we have a new salary scale and all players have to fit in that. We try to make these players understand the reality of the club.

‘We have a salary mass of more than 40 percent.

“We all have to make an effort. We will do everything we can to keep him and we hope the player will do everything possible to stay.”

Erik ten Hag has been chasing Frenkie de Jong all summer and wants to bring him to United

Barcelona have been busy themselves during the summer transfer window and Laporta has hit the mark with Bayern Munich, who have criticized the club’s spending, especially after star striker Robert Lewandowski left the club to join Xavi.

The 60-year-old said: ‘I have noticed a certain ignorance and lack of information in some of those responsible, some have even distorted reality.

“It is true that a year ago we were in a critical situation. But we are a 122 year old club with very important assets. They were not aware of the strength and support this club has.

“If I don’t interfere with how they run the club, I would ask them to do the same and not mess with us. Let them worry about their own.’

Barça have had a busy summer and have sung many new faces despite questions over finances

In addition to Lewandowski, the Spanish giants have also added Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and their newest recruit Jules Kounde from Seville.

Barca beat the competition from Chelsea for the French international and Laporta is happy with his latest signing.

‘Very happy. It’s another demonstration that the footballers want to come, even if they charge less.’

Joan Laporta suggests Lionel Messi must return to Barcelona to end his legacy

During his press conference, the Barca chief also teased the idea of ​​a return of Lionel Messi in the future. It suggests it didn’t end the way it should have ended for the club and the Argentine legend.

“I feel co-responsible for this ending. I believe it is a temporary end and that we will make this pursuit a reality.

“We have a clear moral debt with him and I would like to see the end of his career with the Barca shirt and cheered on all fields.”