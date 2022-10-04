Joan Hotchkis dead at 95: The Odd Couple and Ode passes away due to congestive heart failure in LA

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Joan Hotchkis – best known for playing Oscar Madison’s girlfriend in The Odd Couple – has died aged 95.

The talented star died on September 27 of congestive heart failure in Los Angeles, her daughter Paula Chambers announced.

She had a storied career in addition to the role on the iconic television show, as she also starred in feature films including 1973’s Breezy and 1976’s Ode to Billy Joe.

Sad news: Joan Hotchkis (pictured in 1972) – who is best known for playing Oscar Madison’s girlfriend in The Odd Couple – has died aged 95

Hotchkis went on to become a playwright, screenwriter and feminist performance artist.

She had a recurring role on the first two seasons of The Odd Couple in 1971, when she portrayed Nancy Cunningham, the stylish girlfriend of Jack Klugman’s disheveled sportswriter character Oscar Madison.

The actress also starred in NBC comedy My World And Welcome To It from 1969 to 1970, alongside sitcom The Life And Times Of Eddie Roberts in 1980.

Hotchkis went on to star in films, including the aforementioned Breezy directed by Clint Eastwood.

Iconic: She had a recurring role on the first two seasons of The Odd Couple in 1971, playing Nancy Cunningham, the stylish girlfriend of Jack Klugman’s sloppy sportswriter character Oscar Madison (pictured left as Tony Randall joins them in 1972)

She wrote her first play – titled Legacy – in 1974 and later starred in the one woman drama at Actors Studio West in Los Angeles.

She adapted Legacy for a 1975 film adaptation when she returned to the role of Bissie Hapgood in the feature film directed by Karen Arthur.

Together with Method Acting teacher Eric Morris, she wrote the classic acting textbook No Acting Please, which was published in 1977.

Hotchkis did not have a very active acting career on screen after her 198 sitcom run, as she had three guest roles on television and a minor role in 1984 in The Last Game.

Talented: The actress also starred in NBC comedy My World And Welcome To It from 1969 to 1970, alongside sitcom The Life And Times Of Eddie Roberts in 1980, as seen with Klugman and Randal in 1971

Born in Los Angeles in September 1927, she later received a BA in psychology from Smith College before earning a master’s degree in early childhood education from Bank Street College of Education.

However, her career changed when she auditioned for the lead role of Lizzie in The Rainmaker at the Players Ring theater in West Hollywood and got the part in 1954.

Her daughter noted that she was “always interested in social justice, supporting progressive nonprofits and mentoring bright young women from disadvantaged backgrounds” and that donations can be made to Highways Performance Space.