Joan Collins comments on Meghan and Harry’s return to the UK and THAT ‘diva’ label

Dame Joan Collins has cast shadows on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of their first UK appearance since the platinum anniversary.

The 89-year-old actress appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday and spoke with hosts Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid to promote her new music film Tomorrow Morning.

But when asked if she had any comments about “other duchesses” at the moment, Dame Joan jokingly joked: “Who could that be? I have no idea.’

She then asked Martin and Susanna, “Should we give one of them more oxygen?”

Shady: Dame Joan Collins has responded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of their first UK appearance since the platinum anniversary, asking if we should give them ‘oxygen’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in the UK for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The Sussexes will travel to Manchester on Monday where Meghan, 41, will deliver a speech on gender equality at the One Young World 2022 summit, which will bring together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Dame Joan also commented on Meghan’s concerns about Mariah Carey calling the Duchess a “diva” in her Archetypes podcast.

Susanna said to Joan, “She’s over at this point. She regretted being called a diva by Mariah Carey.”

The actress replied, ‘Oh really? I like being called a diva every now and then. I mean, it must be a compliment.’

Radiant: The 89-year-old actress appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday and spoke with Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid to promote her new music film Tomorrow Morning.

A shocked Meghan had said that the label the pop superstar had voiced to her during their podcast call had “sweat her up” and “stopped her in her tracks.”

In a voiceover at the end of Meghan’s second episode of Archetypes, which was released by Spotify on Tuesday, the Duchess said she was concerned about the “nonsense” Carey may have read about her.

On Friday, Mariah tweeted about what she meant when she called Meghan a diva, and posted a link to the podcast.

“I really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva’.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most amazing, beautiful and powerful sense of the word!!! #Archetypes,” she wrote.

Return: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in the UK for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June (pictured leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving)

Joan plays the role of glamorous grandmother Anna in her latest film Tomorrow Morning which premieres Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK and Germany Monday September 5 : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries

: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries tuesday 6 september : Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event

: Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event thursday september 8 : The Sussexes then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London

In the romantic film, she looks fabulous wearing a blonde wig that she bought some time ago in New York for $150 (£130).

She also revealed that five minutes before filming started, she had memorized all the wrong rules for her role.

Her agent hadn’t gotten the new script – so she said she did a “Marlon Brando” and read her lines written on various props all over the set.

Harry and Meghan are said to have arrived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday ahead of their European tour, which will also see them visit Düsseldorf in Germany for the Invictus Games One Year To Go ceremony.

The property is just 100 yards from Cambridge’s new four bedroom Adelaide Cottage, where William and Kate spent the weekend with their children.

It is clear that the Sussexes and the event organizers provided security for their appearance in Manchester on Monday after Harry was told he was no longer entitled to tax-payer-funded official armed police bodyguards.

Harry is suing the Home Office, claiming that the removal of his taxpayer-funded police protection bodyguards since they resign from the frontline is “unfair” and “illegal” and endangers his family.