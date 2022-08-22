Joan Collins, 89, reveals she still feels FORTY since it’s about ‘how you look, feel and behave’

<!–

In nine months she will celebrate her 90th birthday.

But Joan Collins has revealed that she still considers herself a 40-year-old, in a new interview to accompany her gorgeous Saga Magazine cover photo session.

The actress, 89, claimed age is irrelevant as her focus is on how she “looks, feels and behaves” and believes she asks a woman her age to be “extremely rude.”

She told the publication: “My mother’s generation never did it. But you know, people have been calling me an older woman since I was 38.

“I don’t think age matters, but how you look, feel and behave.”

Elsewhere, the Hollywood star said of her iconic role as Dynasty’s Alexis Carrington: “People are enjoying this fantasy that I’m a superb***h because of Alexis [Carrington].

Throwback: The actress claimed age is irrelevant as her focus is on how she looks, feels and behaves (pictured in 1973, aged 40)

“I find it absolutely ridiculous that powerful, resilient women are portrayed as dangerous, when in my experience the predatory men are the real threat.”

Joan will be celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary later this year with husband Percy Gibson, 57, and gushed about how “lucky” she is to have the producer in her life.

She said, ‘He takes care of everything. He takes care of my children and all our finances. He is the love of my life. It’s a great marriage, a great relationship.

Stunning: She celebrates her 90th birthday in just nine months (pictured in March 2022)

“Of course we have our little fights like other couples, but we both have our safe spaces. He has his office at home, I have my walk-in closet. We’re really lucky. I realize that most people can’t have separate bathrooms.”

The American Horror Story star will take on the role as Wallis Simpson for an upcoming project, In Bed with the Duchess, which could become a movie or TV series.

She said, ‘I play the Duchess of Windsor from the time the Duke died until her death. It’s a fantastic story.”