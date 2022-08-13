Joan Collins, 89, looks sensational in a pale blue bikini as she dances in her St Tropez pool

<!–

Dame Joan Collins seemed in her element as she danced in her St Tropez pool for a video shared on Instagram on Saturday.

The actress, 89, looked sensational in a pale blue bikini when she switched to Blondie’s Heart Of Glass, while accessorying with a sunscreen and sunglasses.

It comes after her rep confirmed she is currently “recovering and doing well” after suffering a pinched nerve in her leg last month.

She exclaimed, “Yes, summer!” as she cooled off as her husband Percy Gibson, 57, chuckled behind the camera.

In her caption, the screen star wrote: “There’s nothing like having #funinthesun! #poollife #southoffrance #poolside #hotweather #coolingoff.

Dame Joan suffered from a pinched nerve in her leg last month.

She was “flown in” to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco, but is now “back home in St. Tropez and walking around,” as reported by Page six.

A representative for Joan confirmed the news, adding that “the pain was excruciating, but thankfully she’s dealt with it and is now fine.”

She’s “enjoying the rest of her vacation” in St. Tropez” as she recovers, but pinched nerves are “relentless” and “the most painful.”

Despite the pain and recovery time, the representative of the famously stylish star insisted that “this will not hinder her fashion at all” and that it is “fine” for her to wear heels.

A pinched nerve occurs when “too much pressure is applied to a nerve by surrounding tissues, such as bones, cartilage, muscles or tendons,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

This pressure can lead to intense pain, along with tingling, numbness, and/or general weakness.

While rest is the most common way to heal a pinched nerve, more severe cases may require surgery to relieve the pain.

The Dynasty star revealed her health woes to her 278,000 Instagram followers in July as she shared a photo of herself posing on a yacht during her vacation in St. Tropez.

“Enjoy a great day out a week before I had to go to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco for a pinched nerve in my leg,” the British resident wrote.

Although the pinched nerve was not ideal, she was grateful for the care of the hospital staff.

‘Not fun! But they were great!’ Joan concluded.