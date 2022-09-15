Jo Wood, 67, flaunts her figure in a sheer dress and black lingerie as she walks the catwalk

Jo Wood looked stunning as she hit the runway at London Fashion Week on Wednesday, ahead of the official launch later this week.

The TV personality, 67, flaunted her figure in a sheer babydoll dress as she paraded her gear at the VIN+OMI show at the city’s convention center.

The oversized dress is made of reusable materials and has large flowing sleeves and cute ruffles.

Claiming ‘We’re not just a fashion label, we’re an ideology’, the brand considers itself eco-innovators and has also collaborated with the likes of Blondie’s Debbie Harry, 77.

Jo, who was once married to Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood, 75, wore the dress over black lingerie which she paired with a pair of long socks.

The blonde beauty opted for a gorgeous makeup palette as her luscious blonde locks fell over her shoulders.

The outfit was completed with paper origami jewelry in the form of a necklace and two matching bracelets.

Jo appeared in her element as she sauntered down the catwalk, setting up a storm for cameras.

Also at the event was Tigerlily Taylor, 27, who sat front row in a chic leather dress that clung to her incredible figure.

The stunner, daughter of Queen drummer Roger Taylor, slipped her feet into slate ankle boots and completed the look with a splash of gold jewelry.

London Fashion Week kicks off on Friday but has been scaled back as the country goes into an official period of mourning.

Fashion houses Burberry and Raf Simons have canceled their shows as a show of respect after the death of the Queen.

The British and Belgian designers each released a statement announcing that they would withdraw from the event as the country enters a period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away at the age of 96.

The British Fashion Council has said London Fashion Week is still going on, but the celebrations are being muted.

A statement from the BFC said: “London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important time for designers to showcase their collections at a specific point in the fashion calendar, we recognize the work that is in this moment.

“Therefore, shows and presentations of collections can go on, but we ask designers to respect the mood of the country and the period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release.”

In 2018, the Queen made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week where she sat front row alongside Vogue US Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

The then 91-year-old was pictured sharing a joke with the long-standing editor while the pair watched Richard Quinn’s show.

Her Majesty then presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96 in Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement at around 6:30 p.m. confirming Her Majesty’s death.

It read: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral.

“The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”