Jo O’Meara reveals she was rushed to hospital with severe back pain during rehearsals

Jo O’Meara has revealed she was rushed to hospital after experiencing ‘terrible’ back pain while rehearsing for a performance.

The S Club star, 43, took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself from her hospital bed undergoing spinal block treatment.

The singer explained that she had four bulging discs and a case of sciatica, but she won’t let that stop her from performing at her upcoming Pride performances.

Jo wrote: ‘So after almost 20 years of pain-free back, my back decided it was time to scold me again.

‘The pain was absolutely terrible! 4 bulging discs and a severe case of sciatica, yesterday I went for some spinal blockers at the amazing @thelondonclinichospital to get things moving again!

‘It won’t stop me from doing my shows and I won’t be beaten by it! So looking forward to seeing you all at Gloucester Pride this weekend where I’ll be the headliner, and the next week I’ll be the headliner at Fife Pride!

‘Be sure to come and say hello! I would like to thank my incredible management team @sagamusictv for getting me to the hospital so quickly ❤️

‘This back of me won’t stop me from doing what I love ️️ so see you there!!

‘Plus ::: something very exciting is about to happen……very soon! So keep your eyes open!’

Sciatica is pain caused by an irritated nerve and usually gets better after four to six weeks.

The singer was inundated with well wishes from fans, writing: ‘Hope you recover soon!!! But don’t push it too much, your fans will all be there for you.”

Another wrote: ‘I’m sending you lots of love! You have this, beautiful!’ while another said: ‘Take your time and rest, be beautiful’.

It comes after Jo shared a series of adorable photos with her rarely seen son, Lenny Slate, when she called on his 14th birthday in May.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: ‘Happy 14th birthday to my not so little Len!!! Hopefully it will stop growing soon.

“You mean the world to me and more baby and I love you more than the sun, the moon and all the stars in the sky!!”

Jo shares Lenny with her ex Bill Slater, with whom she had a relationship for two years, she told People at the time of their split in 2008: “Even though I’m classified as a single mother, I have my family and friends and the father will be involved.”