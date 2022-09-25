Jo Koy is seen getting cosy with mystery woman three months after his split with Chelsea Handler

Jo Koy appears to have found a new romance in his life and was pictured on a romantic date with a mysterious woman in the Pacific Palisades last August in August.

The 51-year-old stand-up comedian was seen on a blanket under the California sun, close to a brunette.

The star was previously in a relationship with fellow comedian and host Chelsea Handler, 47, from September 2021 until their split earlier this year in July.

Jo was seen casually dressed for the date, wearing a black and red checkered flannel and black jeans.

He donned a pair of classic white and black striped Adidas sneakers to stay comfortable during the day.

The comedian threw on shades of black to protect his eyes as the two relaxed under the bright sun.

According to TMZsources told the tabloid that the two shared a few kisses before settling down on the grass.

The mystery woman also opted for comfort in the afternoon heat and wore dark jeans along with a green-colored sleeveless top.

The couple’s heads were close together as the woman lay on her stomach and the comedian rested on his back.

Jo was previously in a relationship with former Chelsea host Lately, which was confirmed in September 2021. The couple seemed very much in love until their sudden split earlier this year in July, shortly before their one year anniversary.

At the time of the breakup, Jo was approached at Los Angeles International Airport by… TMZwhere he was asked about the split.

“We’re taking a break,” he explained. ‘We are good friends. We’ve always been good friends. The love is still there.’

When asked if he was ready to start dating again, Jo said his current focus was on work and his latest movie, Easter Sunday.

Not long after their split in July, Chelsea shared a video her Instagram that was filmed before the two made the decision to go their separate ways.

During the short clip, the two stars prepared to celebrate their one-year anniversary. In the caption, the TV personality said they were no longer together.

“I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to let you know how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each of us,” she had written.

Chelsea stated that Jo, “blew my heart open with love and through him my life experience has changed forever.”

She also said he had “renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been so optimistic for the future.” She ended by revealing that he was an inspiration to her and kept up the positivity by also celebrating the premiere of his latest movie.

A resource that opened up to Entertainment tonight to consider that one of the reasons for their shocking split was their conflicting schedules. “Chelsea and Jo Koy were spending less and less time together,” the insider revealed.

“With Jo Koy filming and promoting a movie and Chelsea getting ready for a big comedy tour, their time together was minimal, and it wasn’t going to change anytime soon, so they decided to split up.”

Last month, the comedian revisited his breakup on the Today show, explaining: ‘Just because it’s a breakup doesn’t mean we have to hate. It doesn’t even make sense!’

He also added during the interview, “We were friends before, so we’ll always be friends.”

Both stars have put their focus on their own lives and careers while still supporting each other. Chelsea has been working on her Apple podcast called Dear Chelsea, while Jo continues to expand his acting. He was recently cast in the TV series, Game Changers, according to IMDB.