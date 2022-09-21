WhatsNew2Day
JLS star Aston Merrygold is married to Sarah Lou Richards

By Merry
JLS star Aston Merrygold is married! Singer gets married to Sarah Lou Richards after five years of engagement and two children

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

Published: 13:35, September 21, 2022 | Updated: 13:42, September 21, 2022

JLS star Aston Merrygold is married to his long-term love, Sarah Lou Richards.

The couple, who got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2017 and have been together for 10 years, announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

They simply shared a photo of their wedding rings and wrote, “Husband and wife #MrandMrsMerrygold.”

The couple was set to tie the knot in 2020, but like so many other couples, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their big day.

A selection of celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate them.

Girls Aloud star KImberley Walsh wrote: ‘Ahhh congratulations.’

Rochelle Humes wrote: ‘Dream team.’

And Strictly’s Amy Dowden also posted her congratulations.

Aston previously told The Sun: “Our date is in it. I now regularly sit in the evenings. That’s why my Instagram and Twitter have probably been a bit quieter than usual because the planning is in full swing.

“I enjoy the process of planning – my lady is a trooper, she’s brilliant so I just have to be ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and then show up for the day. She’s a hero.’

“If I’d had it my way, I’d say, ‘Let’s do it, Land Registry, go somewhere, sort it out’. She was like, “No, we’re going to stick with it. We’re doing this right.”

