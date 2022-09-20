JK Rowling’s lesbian lawyer friend Allison Bailey resumes legal battle with Stonewall

A lawyer who won a tribunal against her chambers after they discriminated against her for her views on gender rights has resumed her fight with a controversial LGBT charity.

Allison Bailey, who is friends with JK Rowling, had accused Garden Court Chambers of withholding her work and crushing her mind.

She said it happened after she criticized Stonewall’s trans policy, including recommendations to change the pronouns from “she and he” to “she and their.”

Ms. Bailey – who is a lesbian – believes that sex is biological and cannot change, and that the word “woman” is defined as “adult human female.”

She won £22,000 in damages from GCC after winning part of the discrimination case.

But she lost part of her case in her claim that Stonewall instructed or induced the chambers’ treatment.

Today, she announced that she had appealed part of the tribunal’s ruling.

She said: ‘I have appealed the ET’s decision rejecting my claim against Stonewall for causing a fundamental violation of the Equality Act 2010. The appeal was filed with the EAT on time. It will almost certainly be heard in the new year.

“The EAT will be asked to order that my claim against Stonewall succeed. Garden Court Chambers has not appealed. The ET’s decision against them for discrimination & victimization & awarding damages & aggravating damages stands.

The ET’s findings that gender-critical belief includes the belief that ‘gender identity theory as converted by Stonewall is gravely harmful’ to women and lesbians is undisputed and stands. Stonewall is not off the hook. Far from it.’

In the partially successful ruling in July, Ms Rowling praised Ms Bailey as her ‘heroine’.

Within minutes of the ruling, the Harry Potter writer tweeted: “Allison Bailey is a heroine to me and countless other feminists for refusing to give up her beliefs and principles in the face of harassment and discrimination. Congratulations’, adding: ‘And I couldn’t be more proud of my friend’.

In December 2018, Ms Bailey complained to her colleagues about the Chambers becoming a Stonewall Diversity Champion, saying Stonewall advocated “trans-extremism” and was complicit in a campaign of intimidation of those who questioned gender identity.

She founded the LGB Alliance group, which argues there is a conflict between the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people — and opposes many of Stonewall’s policies, including the claim that “trans women are women.”

The tribunal found that GCC discriminated against Ms Bailey by publishing a tweet saying it was investigating her and upholding a claim by Stonewall that two of her tweets “probably violate the core duties of (The Bar Standards Board).” ‘.

But allegations that it discriminated and victimized her by withholding instructions and work in 2019, causing the plaintiff financial loss, a claim of indirect discrimination by GCC, and a claim that Stonewall incited, caused or instigated GCC to discriminate against her, were rejected.

In October 2019, she was involved in setting up the advocacy group LGB Alliance to oppose “gender extremism.”

Her tweets against trans rights campaigns led to tweets and complaints being sent to GCC, alleging that her opinion was transphobic and damaged GCC’s reputation.

The tribunal ruled that her gender-critical belief that Stonewall wanted to replace sex with gender identity, that the absolutist tone of her advocacy for gender identity made her complicit in threats against women, and that it affected the rights of women and lesbian-gay orientation, were beliefs protected by the Equality Act.

A reserved verdict confirmed her allegation that GCC discriminated against her because of her beliefs, when it tweeted that the complaints would be investigated under a complaints procedure, and when it discovered in December 2019 that two of its tweets were likely to infringe lawyers’ core duties.

GCC was ordered to pay her £22,000 in damages for hurt feelings, plus interest of £4,693.33.

The chambers said at the time that they “carefully discussed the ruling with our legal team with a view to appeal”, but have not done so.