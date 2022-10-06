JK Rowling wears ‘Nicola Sturgeon, destroyer of women’s rights’ t-shirt’

JK Rowling today threw her weight behind Scottish campaigners who marched on Holyrood in protest against controversial transgender plans.

Protesters from For Women Scotland (FWS) gathered outside the Scottish Parliament this morning for a demonstration in opposition to the proposals, claiming they put women’s rights ‘in crisis’.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has led the push to introduce legislation aimed at making it easier for transgender people to be legally recognized as their preferred gender.

But the plans have faced a setback in recent months, with a watchdog warning this week that allowing people to identify themselves could cause ‘confusion’ about their status in other parts of the UK.

FWS chiefs this morning urged activists to ‘come, cast your vote and send a message that women matter’ as a committee meeting was held on the issue.

By posting a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt with the message ‘Nicola Sturgeon, destroyer of women’s rights’, Harry Potter author Ms Rowling gave the group her support.

She tweeted: ‘I stand in solidarity with @ForWomenScot and all the women protesting and speaking outside the Scottish Parliament. #NoToSelfID’.

FWS says it campaigns to protect and strengthen the rights of women and children and aims to ‘protect ‘sex’ in law and policy’, ‘help people speak up’ and ‘promote evidence-based discussion’.

A statement on its website adds: ‘We believe that there are only two genders, that a person’s gender is not a choice, nor can it be changed. Women have the right to dignity, safety and justice.’

It comes as a majority of MSPs on the Equality, Human Rights and Civil Rights Committee today recommended that the general principles of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill should be approved.

Committee convener Joe FitzPatrick said: “We believe these important reforms will improve the lives and experiences of trans people.”

Papers tabled alongside the bill by the Scottish Government estimate the changes could result in the number of people applying for a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) rising from 30 a year to 250-300.

Five MSPs on the committee supported the legislation, but the two Conservatives – Pam Gosal and Rachael Hamilton – opposed it.

The Bill sets out plans to speed up the time it takes to obtain a GRC and also lowers the age to obtain one from 18 to 16.

A medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria would no longer be required, removing the requirement for medical reports.

The length of time someone must have lived in their ‘acquired gender’ before applying would be reduced from two years to three months under the legislation – although a three-month ‘reflection period’ would be introduced into the process.

A previous Scottish Government consultation found that 60% of respondents supported moving to a self-declaration system.

A majority of MSPs on the committee supported removing the need for medical evidence or diagnosis “in the belief that trans people know their own minds”.

However, some on the committee were “concerned that the removal of the gender dysphoria requirement and the medical documentation requirement may widen the GRC process to a large and more diverse group of people”.

They fear this “potentially leaves the process open to abuse by actors in bad faith, particularly predators”.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact the reforms could have on single-sex spaces for women and girls – such as women-only toilets or changing rooms.

The report said most MSPs on the committee agree that while such views are “sincerely held”, they are satisfied that the bill will not change any of the existing protections women have under the Equality Act 2010 , “including the ability to exclude transgender people from single-sex services where reasonable and appropriate”.

The committee’s report said: ‘The majority are satisfied that the Bill will not change or remove women’s rights, make changes to how toilets and changing rooms work, redefine what a man or a woman is, or change or extend the rights of transgender people.’

Sir. FitzPatrick said MSPs had heard a “wide range of views” while scrutinizing the legislation.

It comes after a list of problems with the proposal, including access to services, was sent by the Equality and Human Rights Commission to the UK and Scottish governments.

The watchdog said “practical difficulties or confusion are likely to arise in cross-border situations” if the Equality Act is passed by Holyrood.

The letter said people who changed their gender in Scotland but in another part of the UK would face problems with their “legal status and rights.”

Officials added that problems would arise regardless of whether the UK government accepted GRCs issued in Scotland.

Employers and services alike would struggle to determine a person’s legal gender and may have to take the “intrusive or offensive” measures of asking to see a birth certificate or GRC, The telegraph reported.

The watchdog called on both governments to ‘work constructively together’ to address the issues it raised before the Bill goes ahead.