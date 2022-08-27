JK Rowling WAS asked to be in Harry Potter reunion but turned it down

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has revealed that she was not turned down at a recent reunion show for her controversial views on transgender people, but turned down the invitation instead.

The reunion, Return To Hogwarts, was released on January 1, but did not feature the author behind the series except in old archive footage.

The author’s performance on the 20th anniversary show was widely speculated in the wake of the scandal over her statements about the rights of women and trans people, which were labeled “transphobic” – but no statement from the author clarified the matter. .

She’s spoken out about the culture of cancellation in the past, claiming she’s been “cancelled” by younger generations — but her new interview today shows that wasn’t the case here — she just “just didn’t want to be a part of it.”

Speaking to Graham Norton on Virgin Radio today, the 57-year-old said: “I was asked to be there and I decided I didn’t want to be a part of it.

“It was about the movies, not the books, rightly so. That’s what the anniversary was about.

‘So nobody said don’t do it’ [do it]… I was asked to do it and I decided not to.’

She clarified that she was not advised against appearing, explaining that it was her own decision, following fan speculation about her absence.

Emma Watson (left) and Rupert Grint (right) share a heartwarming moment at the film reunion

An archive recording from the reunion showed the author signing for the first book, while Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, also praised JK for helping people regain a love for books during the rise of Potter mania.

The only footage from the author that speaks for herself and isn’t discussed is an excerpt from a 2019 interview that has been repeatedly aired in series.

In the interview, she is seen discussing the arduous struggle to find an actor to play Harry in the casting of the first film, Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone.

Since the last Harry Potter movie was released, the author has become a very divisive figure.

Most recently, she made headlines after posting about a “death threat” she received in the wake of the violent attack on author Salman Rushdie.

On the day of the attack, she wrote on Twitter: ‘Terrible news. Feel very sick now. Let him be good’.

An Islamist extremist then appeared to threaten Ms Rowling and wrote: ‘you are next’.

She said she reported the threat on Twitter, before posting a screenshot of the response, saying, “These are your guidelines, right? “Violence: you cannot threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence… “Terrorism/violent extremism: you cannot threaten or promote terrorism”…’

In an apparent attempt to get Aziz to boot from Twitter, Rowling later posted, “@TwitterSupport any chance of some support?”.

JK Rowling attends the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022

The author has also often tweeted critically about the use of inclusive language and spaces, most notably retweeting a post referring to “menstruating people” and adding, “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me. wumben? Wimp? Woomud?’

Transgender activists say Ms Rowling’s views are discriminatory and fail to recognize the difficulties transgender and non-binary people face, but some feminists argue that it is vital to preserve same-sex spaces to protect vulnerable women.

She has also been criticized for claims she made in an effort to defend herself in 2020, including the claim that only people who are “privileged or lucky enough to have never faced male violence” support inclusive spaces.

She said: ‘I stand with the brave women and men, gay, straight and trans, who stand up for freedom of speech and thought, and for the rights and safety of some of the most vulnerable in our society: young gay children, vulnerable teenagers and women who depend on and want to maintain their sex spaces.

Polls show that those women are in the vast majority, and only those who are privileged or lucky enough to have never experienced male violence or sexual assault, and who have never bothered to educate themselves about how often it occurs.’

When asked if she still speaks to cast members, she added, “I have…yes, I do. Some more than others, but that’s always been the case. Some I knew better than others.’

Rowling, who was promoting her new novel The Ink Black Heart under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, also spoke about the difficulty of going out in public and being recognized.