JK Rowling takes thinly veiled swipe at Emma Watson for backing trans charity Mermaid

JK Rowling took a thinly veiled swipe at Emma Watson and other celebrities who supported transgender children’s charity Mermaids after a trustee resigned over revelations he spoke at an ‘academic’ conference hosted by an organization that promotes services to pedophiles.

It came after the charity also came under fire amid allegations of providing breast-flattening devices to teenage girls against their parents’ wishes.

The Harry Potter author said yesterday that the charity had gained unprecedented influence in Britain with the help of ‘certain businesses and celebrities’ who boosted them despite ‘red flags’.

She took another swipe after hitting out at celebrities’ support for the charity last month.

Celebrities who have publicly endorsed mermaids include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry Potter star Emma Watson and Jameela Jamil.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, JK Rowling wrote: ‘We have now learned that Mermaids has appointed a pedophilia apologist as an administrator and that their online moderator encouraged children to access a platform notorious for sexual exploitation. This is a charity that has achieved unprecedented influence in the UK. 2/5

‘They couldn’t have achieved it without money and public support from certain companies and celebrities who eagerly boosted them, even though the red flags have been there for years. Mermaids’ fingers were all over the Tavistock Gender Identity Clinic debacle. 3/5

Dr. Jacob Breslow sensationally quit as administrator of transgender children’s charity Mermaids after it emerged he had spoken at an “academic” conference organized by an organization promoting services to pedophiles

‘They have been let into classrooms, trained police and had an unprecedented influence on health policy, although by their own admission they are not a medical charity. We have also found that they are sending breast flattening devices to underage girls without parental consent. 4/5

“So I don’t doubt there are some panicked phone calls to PR people by certain companies and celebrities right now, but as they remain completely insulated from the serious harm they’ve enabled, my sympathy can be measured in gnats” thimble. 5/X’

Her comments came after Dr. Jacob Breslow sensationally resigned on Monday night.

Dr. Jacob Breslow, then a PhD student in gender studies at the London School of Economics, presented his research at an event in Baltimore for the US-based B4U-ACT in 2011.

B4U-ACT lists its aims as supporting and promoting ‘a science-based understanding of people in our communities with an appeal to children or young people’ on its own website.

Emma Watson tweeted in 2020 that she had donated to mermaids and encouraged others to do the same

Dr. Breslow’s presentation, titled Sexual Alignment: Citiquing Sexual Orientation, The Pedophile, and the DSM V, appears to critique society’s understanding of pedophiles.

The research promises ‘major revisions to how pedophilia is defined, diagnosed and understood’ and says it will approach the subject through ‘queer and feminist lenses’.

His presentation also partly takes on the controversial phrase ‘less attracted people’, which is used by some people instead of pedophile.

B4U-ACT describes itself as a group with a ‘unique collaborative effort between disadvantaged individuals and mental health professionals to promote communication and understanding between the two groups’.

Breslow’s research paper promises “major revisions to how pedophilia is defined, diagnosed and understood” and says it will approach the subject through “queer and feminist lenses”

It hosted a ‘scientific symposium’ in Maryland in August 2011 with concerns about how pedophilia was being treated by US academic journals at the time.

The times yesterday reported Dr. Breslow, who works for LSE’s Department of Gender Studies, was made Administrator of Mermaids in July 2022.

The transgender charity, which has been mired in controversy in recent months and has been criticized by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, told the paper it was unaware of his appearance at the 2011 conference.

Mermaids came under scrutiny from regulators last week after they were accused of giving teenage girls breast-flattening devices against their parents’ wishes.

The Charity Commission has confirmed it is “assessing” safeguarding concerns raised about mermaids after an investigation also led to claims they were giving medical advice on puberty blockers without the appropriate training.

Mermaids staff reportedly offered to send a bra to a girl they believed to be just 14 after being told she was banned from wearing one by her mother.

According to the survey from Daily Telegraphthe charity has offered sanitary napkins to children as young as 13, despite their parents saying they oppose the practice.

JK Rowling previously criticized celebrities and organizations that had publicly supported the charity without doing their ‘due diligence’, as other critics called for an official investigation into their practices.