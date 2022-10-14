JK Rowling takes aim at musician Billy Bragg in latest trans row on Twitter 

JK Rowling ignited a new trans war of words on Twitter last night with singer Billy Bragg when she claimed ‘bearded men’ define what a woman is and suggested he ‘throws’ [his] support behind rape and death threats’.

The row broke out over an interview with Graham Norton at the Cheltenham Literature Festival last weekend, in which he strongly criticized the cancellation culture.

Bragg, 64, retweeted a video of the interview and said Norton was ‘really good’ on cancellation culture ‘and JK Rowling’.

The writer, 57, saw the tweet and attacked the singer, saying she ‘enjoys the latest wave of bearded men confidently stepping onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throwing their support behind rape and death threats.’

But Mr Bragg did not define what a woman is at any point in his first tweet, merely supporting Mr Norton’s suggestion that people discuss trans issues with parents of trans children or doctors and psychologists rather than referring to the views of celebrities.

After Ms Rowling appeared to suggest that both Mr Norton and Mr Bragg were ‘misogynists’, she received widespread backlash from social media users for the claim, for which she provided no evidence.

In Mr Norton’s interview, the TV host slammed those who claim to have been ‘cancelled’ but still have a large platform and are seen writing articles or being interviewed on the subject.

He added that ‘cancel culture’ is ‘the wrong word’ and should instead be replaced by ‘responsibility’ for what people say.

JK Rowling ‘Thoroughly enjoying the latest wave of bearded men confidently stepping onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throwing their support behind rape and death threats to those who dare to disagree’

Billy Bragg, 64, tweeted in support of Graham Norton’s comments, adding that he had answered well to a question about JK Rowling

The interviewer asked Norton about JK Rowling specifically in light of his comments.

He declined to comment on her stance on transgender issues, but said: ‘When I’m asked about it, I become part of it.

‘My voice adds nothing to that discussion and I’m a little embarrassed that I’m somehow being dragged into it.

‘If people want to shed light on these issues, talk to trans people. Talk to parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to scientists.

‘Talk to someone who can shed some light on it.’

Sharing the interview with his supporters, Mr Bragg said: “Norton is really good here on John Cleese telling him ‘cancel culture’ is just accountability and JK Rowling suggesting the media speak directly to trans teenagers and their parents rather than simply reinforcing the footage of a celebrity.’

But Ms Rowling quickly hit back, writing: ‘Thoroughly enjoying the latest wave of bearded men confidently stepping onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throwing their support behind rape and death threats to those who dare to disagree .

‘You can scoff, but it takes real bravery to come out like an Old Testament prophet.’

She also appeared to take a thinly veiled swipe at both Mr Norton and Mr Bragg, claiming they were misogynists, adding in a reply: ‘I like beards. I just don’t like them when they are linked to misogynists’.

Sir. Bragg later responded to her tweet, saying: ‘Hard to think of anything that better illustrates Graham Norton’s point than the view of someone with 13.9 million followers responding to a call for due process for trans teens and their parents by equate it with * checks notes* support for rape and death threats.’

Her misogynistic comments saw swift backlash on social media, with countless social media users questioning how Mr Norton had displayed such behavior in his advocacy for people to discuss transgender issues with experts and those affected.

Singer Simon Curtis responded: ‘Graham Norton is a misogynist for saying media should get commentary from experts instead of seeking clickbait celebrity quotes, and Matt Walsh, a living parody of a Handmaid’s Tale villain, is your new friend?

‘What have you become?’

Another said the author had ‘lost the plot’.

JK Rowling has sparked more controversy over her views on trans rights in recent years, saying she has received death and rape threats from those who disagree with her.

It comes after another high-profile row in which Ms Rowling went to war with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Rowling labeled her a ‘destroyer of women’s rights’ – wearing a T-shirt with the motif – and today Ms Sturgeon jumped on the bandwagon by suggesting the author is not a ‘real feminist’ – and that she is that.

The author took the action as she lent her support to campaigners who gathered outside the Scottish Parliament to protest against the devolved government’s controversial gender reforms wrapped up in the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Act.

But Ms Sturgeon hit back, saying: ‘Men who commit violence are a risk to women – that’s what we should be focusing on.

‘We should not seek to further stigmatize and discriminate against a tiny tiny group in society which is already one of the most stigmatized groups in society.

“There are many, many real threats to women out there right now, from physical attacks, attacks of sexual violence to the removal of abortion and reproductive rights to what women in countries in Iran are going through.

“The threat to women in our society today is not from trans women, it’s from violent men, from lawmakers who want to take away our rights, and that’s what we should be focusing on.”