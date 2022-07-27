JK Rowling hails Allison Bailey after tribunal ruled lesbian barrister WAS victimised by chambers

JK Rowling today praised a ‘gender-critical’ lesbian lawyer as her ‘heroine’ after she won a landmark labor court case against her London chambers, which have been ordered to pay her £22,000 in damages.

Allison Bailey accused Garden Court Chambers of withholding her work and crushing her mind after criticizing Stonewall’s trans policy, including recommendations to change the pronouns from “she and he” to “she and their.”

Ms. Bailey’s gender-critical beliefs include that sex is biological and cannot change, and that the word “woman” is defined as “mature human female.”

Today, she won her discrimination case against Garden Court, but lost her case against Stonewall, who she described as an ‘evil influence’ in British society and the workplace.

Within minutes of the verdict, her friend JK Rowling tweeted, “Allison Bailey is a heroine to me and countless other feminists for refusing to give up her beliefs and principles in the face of harassment and discrimination. Congratulations,” adding: “And I couldn’t be more proud of my friend.”

In December 2018, Ms Bailey complained to her colleagues about the Chambers becoming a Stonewall Diversity Champion, saying Stonewall advocated “trans-extremism” and was complicit in a campaign of intimidation of those who questioned gender identity.

She founded the LGB Alliance group, which argues there is a conflict between the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people — and opposes many of Stonewall’s policies, including the claim that “trans women are women.”

Today a tribunal upheld her allegation that Garden Court discriminated against her because of her religion. She was awarded £22,000 in damages.

But the tribunal ruled against her in other elements of the case, dismissing her claim against Stonewall, who she accused of alleged discrimination because the chambers were part of the charity’s Diversity Champions program. Garden Court Chambers said in a statement: “We are carefully reviewing the verdict with our legal team with a view to appeal.”

Allison Bailey accused LGBTQ charity Stonewall of operating “like a criminal protection racket” by convincing companies to follow their transgender policies. Pictured: Harry Potter author JK Rowling with Mrs Bailey over lunch with other prominent feminists in London in April

Ms Rowling congratulated her friend on winning part of her labor court case

The tribunal found that GCC discriminated against Ms Bailey by publishing a tweet saying it was investigating her and upholding a claim by Stonewall that two of her tweets “probably violate the core duties of (The Bar Standards Board).” ‘.

But allegations that it discriminated and victimized her by withholding instructions and work in 2019, causing the plaintiff financial loss, a claim of indirect discrimination by GCC, and a claim that Stonewall incited, caused or instigated GCC to discriminate against her, were all rejected.

In October 2019, she was involved in setting up the advocacy group LGB Alliance to oppose “gender extremism.”

Her tweets against trans rights campaigns led to tweets and complaints being sent to GCC, alleging that her opinion was transphobic and damaged GCC’s reputation.

The tribunal ruled that her gender-critical belief that Stonewall wanted to replace sex with gender identity, that the absolutist tone of her advocacy of gender identity made her complicit in threats against women, and that it affected the rights of women and gay lesbian orientation, were beliefs protected by the Equality Act.

A reserved verdict issued on Tuesday confirmed its allegation that GCC discriminated against her because of her beliefs, when it tweeted that the complaints would be investigated under a

complaints procedure, and when in December 2019 it was determined that two of her tweets were likely to conflict with the core duties of lawyers.

GCC was ordered to pay her £22,000 in damages for hurt feelings, plus interest of £4,693.33.

The chambers said it is “carefully studying the ruling with our legal team with a view to appeal”.

On April 11, JK Rowling hosted some of Britain’s most prominent feminists and women’s activists – including Allison Bailey – to support the ‘Respect My Sex’ campaign.

The tribunal did not accept that she lost work and income over her December 2018 complaint, or her claim that a Stonewall complaint about her tweets was “constructed” by a trans rights support colleague.

She had filed an indirect discrimination claim alleging that the GCC was in the habit of holding that gender-critical views were bigoted and that GCC allowed Stonewall to lead the grievance process, but both claims were dismissed.

A separate allegation that Stonewall instructed or caused discrimination by GCC, or attempted to do so, was also dismissed.

Commenting on the outcome on Twitter, Ms Bailey wrote: “The Labor Tribunal found Garden Court Chambers discriminated against me because of my gender-critical beliefs when it released a statement saying I was under investigation and upholding Stonewall’s complaint against me.”

Kate Barker, director of LGB Alliance, praised “Allison’s courage and steadfast focus on truth and justice.”

A Stonewall spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the tribunal has ruled that Stonewall has not ordered, caused or instigated (GCC) to discriminate against Allison Bailey.”

A GCC spokesperson said the verdict “dismissed Ms Bailey’s claim against Stonewall and most of her claims against Garden Court Chambers, including all of her claims for indirect discrimination,” adding: “We note that her primary claim ( for loss of income due to victimization), the tribunal ruled that “we were unable to conclude that the drop in income was shown to be affected in any way (let alone significantly affected)” by Ms. Bailey’s complaint to colleagues about the fact that Garden Court became a Stonewall Diversity Champion or by her beliefs.

The tribunal found it ‘could not conclude that (GCC) as a whole had a practice of treating gender-critical beliefs as bigoted’. This confirms our position.

“We’ve maintained all along that our members have, quite reasonably, differing views in the complex debate about trans and sex-based rights.”

Ms Bailey founded the LGB Alliance group in 2019, which argues that there is a conflict between the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people – and opposes many of Stonewall’s policies, including the claim that ‘trans women are women’ .

She claimed she lost her job and income as a result of GCC’s involvement in Stonewall’s Diversity Champions program, which she said was “exclusive” and “discriminatory” of her beliefs.

Ms Bailey has previously received support from Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who earlier this year tweeted a photo of her “inspiring” boyfriend on the occasion of Lesbian Visibility Week, sparking a trans feud on social media.

Stonewall had recommended GCC change the pronouns “she and he” to “she and their,” Ms Bailey said.

Ms Bailey claimed her income had fallen significantly “compared to previous years, particularly in 2018”, blaming the central London law firm for “withholding instruction and work” from her following these interactions.

Garden Court had said there is “not a shred of evidence” to suggest she was out of work. Ms Bailey raised over £495,000 to fund her lawsuit.