JK Rowling fires ANOTHER shot at Billy Bragg

JK Rowling has continued her war of words with Billy Bragg over transgender rights, today accusing him of using the ‘Holocaust to attack feminists’.

The Harry Potter author and the leftist raving singer-songwriter have been battling on Twitter for the past 24 hours.

It began last night when Ms Rowling claimed that ‘bearded men’, including Bragg and BBC star Graham Norton, are defining what a woman is – rather than leaving it up to women themselves.

She then said that Bragg ‘thrown’ [his] support behind rape and death threats’.

Last night he replied: ‘I’m not complaining about you having a view, JK. I complain that you are conflating my point of view with support for rape and death threats. I have never expressed such feelings and if you had any self-respect you would apologize for making such an obviously inflammatory accusation.’

Today the spat continued and she said: ‘Self respect? From him who tried to use the Holocaust to attack feminists? Women who defend their rights receive constant threats of sexual violence. Some have lost their jobs and have been attacked during protests. Good to know you and Norton are okay with the culture’.

She was referring to a tweet sent by Bragg when he visited Hamburg in May.

He said: ‘On the pavements there are small brass plaques with the names of Jews who lived in the building opposite the plaque, who were murdered by the Nazis. It started with people deciding that they could define someone based on their biology alone’.

Her supporters pointed out that the last line could be interpreted, as Ms Rowling claims, as him using the “Holocaust to attack feminists”.

One critic tweeted the author last night: ‘How do you sleep at night knowing you’ve lost an entire audience from buying your books?’

Rowling hit back: ‘I read my latest royalty checks and find the pain goes away pretty quickly.’

Their Twitter battle started when Bragg, 64, retweeted a video of an interview with Graham Norton at the Cheltenham Literature Festival last weekend, which the musician said was ‘really good’ on cancellation culture ‘and JK Rowling’.

In Mr Norton’s interview, the TV host slammed those who claim to have been ‘cancelled’ but still have a large platform and are seen writing articles or being interviewed on the subject.

He added that ‘cancel culture’ is ‘the wrong word’ and should instead be replaced by ‘responsibility’ for what people say.

The writer, 57, saw the tweet and attacked the singer, saying she ‘enjoys the latest wave of bearded men confidently stepping onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throwing their support behind rape and death threats.’

The interviewer asked Norton about Miss Rowling specifically in light of his comments.

He declined to comment on her stance on transgender issues, but said: ‘When I’m asked about it, I become part of it.

‘My voice adds nothing to that discussion and I’m a little embarrassed that I’m somehow being dragged into it.

‘If people want to shed light on these issues, talk to trans people. Talk to parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to scientists.

‘Talk to someone who can shed some light on it.’

Sharing the interview with his supporters, Mr Bragg said: “Norton is really good here on John Cleese telling him ‘cancel culture’ is just accountability and JK Rowling suggesting the media speak directly to trans teenagers and their parents rather than simply reinforcing the footage of a celebrity.’

But Ms Rowling quickly hit back, writing: ‘Thoroughly enjoying the latest wave of bearded men confidently stepping onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throwing their support behind rape and death threats to those who dare to disagree .

‘You can scoff, but it takes real bravery to come out like an Old Testament prophet.’

She also appeared to take a thinly veiled swipe at both Mr Norton and Mr Bragg, claiming they were misogynists, adding in a reply: ‘I like beards. I just don’t like them when they are linked to misogynists’.

Sir. Bragg later responded to her tweet, saying: ‘Hard to think of anything that better illustrates Graham Norton’s point than the view of someone with 13.9 million followers responding to a call for due process for trans teens and their parents by equate it with * checks notes* support for rape and death threats.’

Her misogynistic comments saw swift backlash on social media, with countless social media users questioning how Mr Norton had displayed such behavior in his advocacy for people to discuss transgender issues with experts and those affected.

JK Rowling has sparked more controversy over her views on trans rights in recent years, saying she has received death and rape threats from those who disagree with her.

It comes after another high-profile row in which Ms Rowling went to war with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Rowling labeled her a ‘destroyer of women’s rights’ – wearing a T-shirt with the motif – and today Ms Sturgeon jumped on the bandwagon by suggesting the author is not a ‘real feminist’ – and that she is that.

The author took the action as she lent her support to campaigners who gathered outside the Scottish Parliament to protest against the devolved government’s controversial gender reforms wrapped up in the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Act.

But Ms Sturgeon hit back, saying: ‘Men who commit violence are a risk to women – that’s what we should be focusing on.

‘We should not seek to further stigmatize and discriminate against a tiny tiny group in society which is already one of the most stigmatized groups in society.

“There are many, many real threats to women out there right now, from physical attacks, attacks of sexual violence to the removal of abortion and reproductive rights to what women in countries in Iran are going through.

“The threat to women in our society today is not from trans women, it’s from violent men, from lawmakers who want to take away our rights, and that’s what we should be focusing on.”