JK Rowling congratulates feminist writer Julie Bindel after she won legal case against council

JK Rowling has congratulated feminist author Julie Bindel after she won her legal case against a council that canceled an event she was due to speak at because her views ‘fly in the face’ of their stance on trans rights.

The radical feminist and lesbian activist, who co-founded law reform group Justice for Women, sued Nottingham Council after its bosses ‘deplatformed’ her just a day before her speech.

Ms Bindel had been on her way to speak about ‘feminist activism to end men’s violence’ in Nottingham at Aspley Library.

She claimed she only found out the 90-minute speech had been canceled when she traveled up to the city from London.

Harry Potter author Rowling, who has come under fire this week after she blasted celebrities for supporting trans children’s charity Mermaids, said the trial was a “win for free speech”.

Feminist author and lesbian activist Julie Bindel (pictured) has won her case against Nottingham City Council after claiming it tried to ‘deplatform’ her in June for her ‘views on transgender rights’

After the verdict, Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted that the trial was ‘an important win for free speech’

Rowling wrote on Twitter that the lawsuit was a victory for ‘feminist groups and speakers’ who have sought to be silenced

Reacting to Ms Bindel’s landmark case on Twitter, the Scottish writer said: ‘An important victory for free speech and a reminder that however much some want to censor and silence feminist groups and speakers, the latter have the law on their side.’

In June, the council said it decided to cancel the June lecture because of ‘the speaker’s views on transgender rights’.

The event had been organized by Nottingham Women for Change, which describes itself as a ‘women only activism, education and empowerment group’.

It said the event had been organized to “discuss feminism and domestic violence due to pressure from men’s rights activists.”

In a statement at the time, the council said: “Nottingham is an inclusive city and as a council we support the LGBT community and have committed to supporting trans rights as human rights through Stonewall.”

Instead of holding it inside the venue in June, Ms Bindel held the lecture on the street outside despite the presence of protesters

Following Friday’s ruling, Nottingham City Council said it ‘now accepts that its decision to cancel the event was procedurally unlawful.

A spokesman added: ‘Nottingham City Council apologizes to Ms Bindel and Nottingham Women for Change for canceling the event in this way and for the inconvenience caused as a result of this decision.

‘Nottingham City Council has agreed that if Nottingham Women for Change seeks to make a booking at any Nottingham City Council venue using a fully completed booking form, the Council will make a new decision in response to such a request on a lawful basis . ‘

Writing on her blog, Ms Bindel said: ‘They have admitted it was illegal to cancel my speech and ban me and my hosts from the library and have been asked to apologise.’

After the speech was canceled, the feminist writer decided to hold the speech outside the library where it was scheduled to take place.

She spoke to dozens of listeners, and despite the presence of trans rights activists who protested her.

Ms Bindel had been due to speak on ‘feminist activism to end men’s violence in Nottingham’ at Aspley Library in Nottingham in June earlier this year

After the verdict, she added: ‘I find it deeply offensive and problematic for public bodies to decide that I am too controversial and even dangerous for women to listen to when I talk about campaigning to stop rape and abuse in the home. …

‘I decided to take legal action against Nottingham City Council under both the Equality Act 2010 and the Human Rights Act 1998 to prevent Nottingham City Council and other local authorities and public bodies from banning feminists who oppose gender ideology from public buildings.’

In a statement on Facebook, Notting Women for Change said: ‘Nottingham Women for Change is relieved that Nottingham City Council has apologized for their unlawful actions against us and Julie Bindel.

‘We are grateful to Julie for taking the lead on this action and the brilliant legal team who ensured legality and common sense prevailed.

‘Our organizers will continue to work for women, as always, with events to help us learn from each other and grow as people. Women are people. We are worthy of respect and to be treated legally.’

The feminist writer has previously been criticized for her gender-critical views.

She was accused of transphobia after claiming that she does not believe trans women can say they are women.

Ms Bindel’s lecture at York University on feminism and freedom of speech by the Free Speech York Society was canceled following an outcry from students.

She was ‘deplatformed’ after the university said it could not be sure the event would go ahead safely.