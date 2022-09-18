JK Rowling condemns masked pro trans mob after violent clashes at ‘Let Women Speak’ event

JK Rowling has criticized pro-trans protesters for ‘throwing smoke bombs’ and ‘crying abuse at lesbians’ after police arrested two people following clashes at a ‘Let Women Speak’ event.

Kellie-Jay Keen, who founded the women’s rights group Standing For Women, was due to give a talk today in Brighton as part of her nationwide speaker tour.

Ms Keen, aka Posie Parker, has often sparked the ire of pro-trans activists for her views on gender rights.

Her speech today was disrupted by protesters from the Reclaim Pride Brighton group, who promised to “bring flags and noisemakers” while advising to “cover their faces”.

It sparked a clash between pro-trans and women’s rights defenders, with photos showing police dragging two people away from the scene.

A row of police officers had to separate the rival groups, many of whom wore black masks.

Ms Rowling, who has come under repeated fire for her public views on trans issues, today denounced the pro-trans group for the clashes.

She tweeted: ‘I see the Be Kind brigade hiding behind their black masks again, throwing smoke bombs, yelling ‘scum’ at women standing up for their sex-based rights and roaring abuse of lesbians for not having a d**k to do. ‘

Police made two arrests during the clashes after smoke bombs went off in the crowd.

One person is still in custody on suspicion of assault and a second on suspicion of hindering an officer.

A protester wearing sunglasses and covering his face is being carried away by two police officers in Brighton today

A second person is being dragged away by police officers today during the clash between rival groups in Brighton

Protesters wave flags and hold placards during the event in Victoria Gardens earlier today

Kellie-Jay Keen (pictured), who founded the women’s rights group Standing For Women, was due to give a talk today in the city of Sussex as part of her Let Women Speak tour

Mask-clad protester speaks to police officer at Brighton rally, resulting in multiple arrests

A protester is taken into a police van today amid clashes between women’s rights and pro-trans groups in Brighton

The Harry Potter author, 57, since mocked an online article in June 2020 that used the words “people who menstruate” instead of “women.”

She has been the target of trolls after making critical comments about the transgender lobby, including protesters who stood outside her house with placards after her address was posted online last year.

Meanwhile, Ms Keen told MailOnline earlier this month that her events had been hit by a number of threats and warnings.

She spoke out after Sussex police officers were alerted to a number of threatening messages against her.

Among them were many who called Ms. Keen — who is also known as Posie Parker — a TERF and urged people to “fight her in every way.”

She told MailOnline: “I was called a Nazi because I said I don’t think women have penises. Once you can portray someone as the most horrible person in society – a Nazi – I think anything goes.

“I’ve had many threats over the years, I’ve been told how they hope my kids will get cancer.

“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for trans activists to make threats against women who want to talk about our rights – JK Rowling is a prime example.

“We are exposed to a wide variety of threatening messages.

A line of policemen stands between rival groups during the clashes in Brighton earlier today

A women’s rights protester carried a sign that read ‘these police are acting on behalf of trans lobby groups’

“I think the whole social media thing is also depersonalizing people. We have been dehumanized by the term TERF. There are some pretty crazy people in that group, like others I think.

“It’s a very effective campaign that we’re supposed to believe that men who want to call themselves women are the most vulnerable group in society.

‘When I was younger I could walk to Tesco with my kids and a man told me how they liked my appearance. We as women have unfortunately become accustomed to these regular violations. I think the whole issue of identity politics is poison.

“The event continues. We have sent information to the Sussex Police on how many people are expected to attend. They’ve actually been very good.’

But ahead of today’s event, Reclaim Pride Brighton tweeted a poster encouraging supporters to fight her.

It stated: “It is our duty to fight fascism when it tries to enter our communities. Fight Posie Parker in every possible way. Love, anger and solidarity.’

A shared appeal called for people to cover their faces and make it clear ‘she is not welcome’.