JK Rowling claims 'naive' Nicola Sturgeon will be held responsible for sex attacks

JK Rowling has launched another attack on Nicola Sturgeon, claiming she would be guilty of rape and assault on women for allowing people to self-identify under the Gender Recognition Reform Act.

The Harry Potter author accused the First Minister of “riding too hard” on women’s rights and called her “naive” to believe that predators would not use the bill to gain access to vulnerable women, but provided no evidence to support those claims.

Write for Sunday TimesMs Rowling said Ms Sturgeon would be held personally liable for hypothetical cases of “voyeurism, sexual harassment, assault or rape” which she believed would come from the bill.

This comes after the author wore a t-shirt on October 6 branding Sturgeon a ‘destroyer of women’s rights’ for introducing the legislation allowing transgender people to self-identify.

To change their birth certificate, a trans person currently needs a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and to have lived in their ‘acquired’ gender for two years, but the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill will allow self-identification from the age of 16, according to The telegraph.

A scandal erupted last week after Graham Norton was interviewed at the Cheltenham Literature Festival – strongly criticizing the cancellation culture.

Billy Bragg, 64, retweeted a video of the interview and said Norton was ‘really good’ on cancellation culture ‘and JK Rowling’.

Rowling saw the tweet and attacked the singer, saying she ‘enjoys the latest wave of bearded men confidently stepping onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throwing their support behind rape and death threats’.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Rowling said Ms Sturgeon would be held personally liable for hypothetical cases of “voyeurism, sexual harassment, assault or rape” that she believed would come from the bill.

But Bragg didn’t define what a woman was at any point in her first tweet, simply endorsing Norton’s suggestion that people discuss trans issues with parents of trans children or doctors and psychologists instead of referring to the views of celebrities.

After Ms Rowling appeared to suggest that both Norton and Bragg were ‘misogynists’, she received widespread backlash from social media users for the claim, for which she provided no evidence.

In Norton’s interview, the TV host slammed those who claim to have been ‘cancelled’ but still have a large platform and are seen writing articles or being interviewed about being silenced.

He added that ‘cancelled’ is ‘the wrong word’ and should instead be replaced with ‘responsibility’ for what people say.