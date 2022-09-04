Jindabyne, NSW Snowy Mountains: Skier, 23, lost in the high country

<!–

A cross-country skier missing in frigid conditions in the NSW Snowy Mountains has spent two lost nights.

Police say the 23-year-old backcountry enthusiast last contacted family from Jindabyne around 10 a.m. Saturday and said he was going skiing.

The man is described as an experienced skier who is well equipped for the conditions, with temperatures on Monday of minus two degrees to three degrees.

Police resumed the search for him Monday morning with help from the State Emergency Service and National Parks and Wildlife Service agents.