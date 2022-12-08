‘Jimmy’s doing an outstanding job’: Hooper puts form before captaincy call

A busy schedule can lead to a two-month wait. World Cup tour starting in September. Hooper is also open to being rested for up to three Super Rugby games during the next season, per potential plans between Wallabies and states coaching staff.
“You want to be playing your best game in a World Cup final,” he said.
“Whatever it looks like to get there, I’m on board with it. There’s plans in place with how that’ll look but you don’t really know until you’re into the season and you’re dealing with injuries and different rotations.
“There’s a working plan but you’ve got to be agile and thinking, so if the load does become too much all the coaches across Australia are working on the same page and if we need to manage things, it’ll be everyone in on that solution.”
Despite conjecture around Dave Rennie’s future beyond the World Cup, which Hooper declined to comment on, he believes “we can take a lot out of” the Wallabies’ topsy-turvy spring tour that saw each game (two wins, three losses) decided by five points or less.
“I think there were more questions answered on tour than left unanswered heading into a World Cup year.
“We’ve got a game to match it with the best sides in the world at the moment. And we’ve still got a long way to go in terms of taking things into our control — I’m talking about penalties and discipline in games.
“There’s 10 months of footy to come but I think we’re in good shape in terms of the footy we’re playing and the depth we have.”
