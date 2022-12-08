‘Jimmy’s doing an outstanding job’: Hooper puts form before captaincy call

A busy schedule can lead to a two-month wait. World Cup tour starting in September. Hooper is also open to being rested for up to three Super Rugby games during the next season, per potential plans between Wallabies and states coaching staff.

“You want to be playing your best game in a World Cup final,” he said.

“Whatever it looks like to get there, I’m on board with it. There’s plans in place with how that’ll look but you don’t really know until you’re into the season and you’re dealing with injuries and different rotations.

“There’s a working plan but you’ve got to be agile and thinking, so if the load does become too much all the coaches across Australia are working on the same page and if we need to manage things, it’ll be everyone in on that solution.”