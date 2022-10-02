Mahalia Barnes steals the show at the NRLW Grand Final

Jimmy Barnes rocked the NRLW Grand Final match on Sunday with a fiery medley of his greatest hits.

The rocker, 66, impressed with a rolling set ahead of the Newcastle Knights v Parramatta Eels match at Accor Stadium.

He tore through his charts, Working Class Man, No Second Prize, Lay Down Your Guns and Good Times.

Jimmy Barnes (pictured) rocked the NRLW Grand Final match on Sunday with a fiery medley of his greatest hits

On the final track, which he originally performed with INXS, he was joined by his daughter Mahalia Barnes.

Some who watched at home were impressed – but others trashed the performance and shared their thoughts on social media.

‘Not a huge fan of his voice or songs but you have to admit the man is an absolute vibe. I didn’t get it until I saw his performance at Gudinski’s memorial, now I do, wrote one fan.

“Working class man by Jimmy Barnes tooooo goooood” tweeted another viewer watching at home.

‘Jimmy Barnes for the $5 bill please’ said one, while another added: ‘Gotta love Jimmy Barnes’.

One fan tuning in to the show said: ‘Jimmy Barnes still got it’

Others were less complimentary with one writing: ‘Jimmy Barnes wants to give himself a stroke… not great either…’

“Can we please retire Jimmy Barnes?” another asked, while another complained: ‘Jimmy Barnes shocking’.

‘Get Jimmy Barnes out FFS’ said another viewer.

“I can tell you now, Jimmy Barnes sounds as past his last date now as he did the last 14 times he played the #nrlgrandfinal,” wrote one viewer.

“Jimmy Barnes is the reddest person I’ve ever seen let him go and lay down,” said another.

”AFL gets Robbie Williams and all we got is Jimmy Barnes’ – my dad’ tweeted another.

Earlier, Jimmy’s daughter Mahalia stormed the stage for the pre-match entertainment.

The 40-year-old rocked the stage with a rendition of the Russell Morris classic The Real Thing.

Accompanied by musicians A.Girl and Emma Donovan, Mahalia showcased her powerful vocals.

Mahalia Barnes (pictured) stormed the stage at the pre-match entertainment

Viewers at home were impressed, with many posting their thoughts on social media.

‘Mahalia Barnes, what a voice! Now really hoping for a Barnsey and Barnsey cover of Simply the Best,’ one person wrote.

“Her voice may have something to do with it. She is fantastic. A chip off the old man’s block, said another.

‘Woooooo @MahaliaBarnes killing it on #NRLGF day!’ another person watching chimed in.

‘Wow @MahaliaBarnes and Emma Donovan and band, what a great song! Mow ma mow mow ma ma mow mow!’ said another.

Not everyone enjoyed the show, with others expressing their disagreement on social media.

‘No disrespect but the @NRL need to spend some serious money to get a massive artist for the #NRLGF. Most years the AFL leaves them for dead every single time,’ one person tweeted.

Another person joked that they had blocked their ears while listening to ‘pre game entertainment for #NRLGF’.

‘Can someone get parachute pants from the stage please!!!’ another complained, while yet another said: ‘Let’s slaughter a classic’.

Bliss and Esso also took the stage and viewers were less than flattered by the rap duo’s performance.

‘Bliss n esso has made me really sick,’ the person complained on Twitter.