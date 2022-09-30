Jimmy Kimmel offers consolation prize to Blue Jays fan who dropped Aaron Judge’s 61st home run

Kyle Mulligan, the Toronto Blue Jays fan who nearly took Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run of the season earlier this week, will see another ball drop on New Year’s Eve, thanks to ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel.

The late night host interviewed Mulligan via satellite to discuss the moment Judge’s record-breaking home run landed from his gauntlet into the Blue Jays’ bullpen. The Yankees butcher only needs one more home run in the final week of the season to set a new team and a home run record in the American League.

“It was a big moment, and the ball itself was like a flying lottery ticket,” Kimmel told his audience during a taping in Brooklyn. “It could be worth anywhere from $200,000 to $250,000, they say.

“So obviously the fans in the stands in Toronto were really eager to catch it,” he continued as the video of the incident began to roll. “A lot of people took gloves to the game, which is always kind of funny, but this guy bounced off his glove, he really had a shot at it.

“It’s not as easy as it looks, but the announcers rubbed it in a little bit.”

Mulligan picked the perfect seat on Wednesday to catch Judge’s 61st home run of the season

Mulligan went viral over his annoyed reaction, throwing down his glove and pacing in frustration with his hands on his head.

“That guy in the Blue Jays jersey, maybe he’s hoping to catch the ball, maybe not, maybe it’s just coincidence that he’s sitting there,” Blue Jays announcer Dan Shulman explained during a replay on Sportsnet. “Look how close he got. He’s got a glove on it, Buck. He’s 5-10, if he’d been 6-1 he would’ve had that.

“He can’t believe it,” added Blue Jays commentator Buck Martinez. “He threw back his glove. He is ill.

“You come to a ball game, and of all the chairs you could sit in, he was in the wrong seat. His arm wasn’t long enough. What a heartache. He’s not happy.’

When the clip ended, Kimmel introduced Mulligan to his Brooklyn audience.

‘Of course he’s not happy. He’s got no ball and short little arms,” Kimmel said. “He’s now joining us live from Toronto, the man who almost caught Judge’s ball, Kyle Mulligan.

“How are you feeling today, Kyle?” Kimmel asked.

Mulligan turned his camera to his children and explained how he would have used the ball to pay their tuition fees

Mulligan didn’t hesitate to answer, “Terrible.”

The Ontario electrician then described the situation from his perspective, explaining that another fan — a man named Frankie Lasagna, who was mistakenly identified as Mulligan — may have interfered with his attempt to catch the ball.

“I went to that game thinking I was going to catch that ball,” said Mulligan. “I’ve told everyone I know I’m going home with that ball. I knew it was coming, I was ready and I was going for it. I think Frankie Lasagna, the man everyone thinks I am, kind of bumped into my glove and I missed it by two inches.’

Kimmel was naturally curious how someone by the name of Frankie Lasagna could be a Blue Jays fan and not a seasoned Yankees supporter, given his Italian roots.

“What are the odds that a man named Frankie Lasagna isn’t from the Bronx?” Kimmel asked.

Aaron Judge now only needs one home run in the final week of the season to set a new team and home run record in the American League

New York Yankees designee Aaron Judge (99) hits his 61st home run by scoring twice against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning at Rogers Center

After Mulligan pointed his camera at his kids and explained how he would have used the ball to pay for their tuition, Kimmel offered the Blue Jays fan a consolation gift.

“We don’t want you to end up empty-handed, although it’s kind of the reason you ended up on the show in the first place, so we’re going to provide a trip for you and your wife to come to New York City for New York City. New Year’s Eve so you can watch the ball drop, this time through no fault of your own,” Kimmel concluded.

“Thank you Kyle, and give our love to Canada.”

In the end, no one took advantage of Judge’s record-breaking blast as it fell to Toronto bullpen coach Matt Buschmann.

Buschmann handed the ball over to Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who held it for Judge before handing it to him later.

The coach is married to NFL commentator Sara Walsh, who humorously commented on Twitter how much money her husband had handed over.

‘Oh, cool. He just gave that back without checking if our house is still there?” she tweeted, referring to the ongoing hurricane in Florida.

“I want to announce our divorce now.”

The Yankees slugger was seen handing the ball to his mother, Patty Judge, after the game, which New York won 8-3.

Judge’s next chance to make history comes Friday at Yankee Stadium against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.