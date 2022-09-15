Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson for interrupting Emmys speech

Jimmy Kimmel has apologized to Quinta Brunson for interrupting her Emmy Awards speech.

The 54-year-old talk show host was jokingly dragged onto the stage to present the award for Best Writing in a Comedy Series with Will Arnett, and lay there while Quinta took the award for her series ‘Abbott Elementary’.

And on his show, Jimmy joked, “Congratulations on your Emmy. I missed it, how did it go?’

But he then apologized to her for “stealing” her moment and admitted he didn’t expect such a response.

He said, “That was a silly comedy that we thought would be funny. I lost and then I drank too much and was dragged onto the podium.

“And then people got mad and said I stole your moment.

“Maybe I did and I’m very sorry if I did. I’m sorry I actually did and the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I hope you know that.’

The 32-year-old writer accepted Jimmy’s apology, insisting that she was so “wrapped up” in the excitement of winning her first Emmy and ended up having “a good night.”

Speaking of Jimmy Kimmel, Live, she replied, “Well, Jimmy, let me thank you. It’s very kind of you to say that. I was really in such a fun moment, like, I won my first Emmy! I was really happy there and I was wrapped up in the moment and had a good time.

‘I didn’t see that. I saw you and I saw Will Arnett and my Emmy and I thought “Oh my God, I’m having so much fun.” Thank you so much, that’s nice, but honestly, I had a good night. It was a good night and a good time!’

During the opening monologue of Jimmy’s talk show, Quinta seemed to win herself back by interrupting the start of his show with her Emmy in hand as she reenacted her special moment.

When Quinta appeared during the clip, Jimmy said, “You’re a little early for your interview.”

She said, “Oh, I know, but I actually want to ask you a favor. So you know how when you win an Emmy you only have 45 seconds to give a thank you? And then you get less time because someone is doing a stupid comedy that is just a little too long?

“Okay, so thanks again to the Academy for this great honor.

“I also want to thank Randall Einhorn, Michelle Nader, Big Andy, Margie, Aaron Warrenberg and Channing Dungy, Persona PR, all fans of the show. And the internet to educate me!’

During her Emmys win, Kimmel had given Brunson a thumbs up for her award but didn’t flinch, a decision labeled by some as rash and cited by others as an example of white male arrogance.

Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary set in an underfunded Philadelphia school, earned a total of three Emmy Awards for its first season, including one for co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, 65, for Best Supporting Actress.

During Kimmel’s show, Brunson received loud applause from the studio audience as she thanked “all the fans of the show” and then joined the host for a chat.

Kimmel offered one last apology, adding: “I was stupid and I have news: it’s going to happen again.”

Earlier Wednesday, Brunson and her castmates answered questions from TV critics during a virtual panel discussion, with Ralph expressing her dismay at Kimmel’s Emmy act.

“I was like, ‘Oh, the disrespect, Jimmy,'” Ralph recalled.

She sarcastically called it ‘lovely that he lay on the floor during her beautiful acceptance speech. “I told him too, right to his face, and he understood,” Ralph said.

When asked what she expected during her performance with Kimmel, Brunson said she “anticipated we’d have a good old-fashioned time” and that she was planning on the return of season two of “Abbott Elementary” on Sept. 21.

Brunson said she and Kimmel had already discussed the moment of the awards ceremony, but had not described their private conversation in detail.

Backstage at the Emmys on Monday, Brunson said the bit didn’t bother her “as much” and noted that Kimmel has been a very public booster of her and Abbott Elementary.

If she decides she’s mad at him, a laughing Brunson added, she could “slap him in the face” during her performance on his show.