Jimmy Kimmel accused of ‘white privilege’ after Emmys stunt during Quinta Brunson’s victory speech

Jimmy Kimmel lay down on the floor while Quinta Brunson, the star of Abbott Elementary, took home an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of using white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson’s victory speech at the 2022 Emmys.

The late night host lay on the floor next to the microphone on stage during the event as Brunson took home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. It is visible when the comedy writer and actress takes the award.

After Brunson’s speech aired, Kimmel started to become a trend on social media as many thought he should have left the stage to honor Brunson’s performance.

“White bro will literally not go out of their way to let the black woman have her moment alone,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Will Arnett performed the skit that Kimmel had lost a previous Emmy, went backstage and had several “skinny margaritas.” Arnett drags Kimmel to the podium before announcing Brunson as the award winner.

As the Abbott Elementary star walked onto the stage, Arnett Kimmel shoved out of the way for Brunson to deliver her speech.

The late night host lied to the floor when Quinta Brunson took home her Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Jimmy Kimmel was dragged to the stage by his feet as he and Will Arnett performed a comedy piece that Kimmel had been knocked unconscious from too many ‘skinny margaritas’

Brunson tried to play out the skit by getting Kimmel moving: “Jimmy, wake up. I won’

After giving Brunson a thumbs up, he returned to a motionless state on the floor beside her. He can be seen at all times during her acceptance speech

Brunson acknowledged Kimmel’s presence by saying, “Jimmy, wake up. I won.’

Kimmel gives Brunson a thumbs up before returning to his motionless state.

“I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don’t know,” Brunson said. “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks, but I don’t know.’

She noted that Kimmel has regularly praised her for her role in the production of Abbott Elementary, adding that Kimmel said he thought the show would become “one of the greatest comedies of all time.”

“I guess at the time I was just really happy that Jimmy was up there,” she said.

“I kind of think of him as one of the comic godfathers. I’m a big fan of Will Arnett, so I was totally immersed in the moment.

“I might be mad at him tomorrow. I’m going to his show on Wednesday, so maybe I’ll punch him in the face. We’ll see what happens.’

Brunson, who will appear on Kimmel’s show on Sept. 14, said she “might punch him in the face”

Although Brunson took the time to joke and even show appreciation for Kimmel, Twitter went on the offensive against the late night host.

Entertainment news editor for Teen Vogue Kaitlyn McNab was one of those users: “I’d be pissed if I won my first Emmy for my own show that I made for an episode I wrote and the memory I have of that moment includes a white man standing on the floor next to the microphone.’

Another user named Connor Perrett added, “Jimmy Kimmel lying on the floor while Quinta is having her moment is extremely annoying.”

Other tweets highlighted Brunson’s first-ever Emmy, including one that read, “Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘dead’ body.”

The users who didn’t celebrate Brunson’s achievements took it all out on Kimmel, including some who expressed their confusion about the bit.

“Why was Jimmy Kimmel still on stage during Quinta’s acceptance speech?” a user polled. “It was weird, the whole sketch, weird.”

“Good morning, everyone who’s just now realizing Jimmy Kimmel sucks,” comedian Bridget Phetasy said.

“You’re dragging Jimmy Kimmel along and that’s what he deserves,” said another.

To complement her first Emmy, Brunson later returned to the stage to receive another Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series.