WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally walk out of the back of the endzone

Sports
By Merry
Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally walk out of the back of the endzone 15
1664168845 650 Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally
Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally walk out of the back of the endzone 16
1664168846 151 Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally
Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally walk out of the back of the endzone 17
1664168847 127 Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally
Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally walk out of the back of the endzone 18
1664168848 905 Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally
Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally walk out of the back of the endzone 19

Jimmy Garoppolo struggles again as a 49ers starter, becoming the first quarterback to accidentally walk out of the end zone since Dan Orlovsky did it 14 years ago for the 0-16 Lions

By Tyrell Feaster for Dailymail.Com

Published: 05:56, September 26, 2022 | Updated: 05:56, September 26, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Jimmy Garoppolo was returned to the starting grid for the San Francisco 49ers after an injury to Trey Lance last week, and his performance will likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

During the third quarter of the 11-10 defeat to the Denver Broncos, Garoppolo fell too far back and stepped out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety as he tried to get a pass.

It was the first time a quarterback had left the back of the endzone since ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky did so during the Detroit Lions 0-16 season in 2008.

Making the moment even better was the fact that Orlovsky quickly tweeted to express his happiness that he was no longer the only quarterback to commit such a foolishness after suffering 14 years of pranks.

Jimmy Garoppolo falls back from the end zone while trying to throw a pass under pressure
Jimmy Garoppolo falls back from the end zone while trying to throw a pass under pressure

Jimmy Garoppolo falls back from the end zone while trying to throw a pass under pressure

ESPN analyst and former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky joyfully tweeted that he was no longer the only QB to accidentally walk out of the back of the end zone
ESPN analyst and former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky joyfully tweeted that he was no longer the only QB to accidentally walk out of the back of the end zone

ESPN analyst and former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky joyfully tweeted that he was no longer the only QB to accidentally walk out of the back of the end zone

Fellow ESPN analyst Marcus Spears congratulated Orlovsky on his achievement
Fellow ESPN analyst Marcus Spears congratulated Orlovsky on his achievement

Fellow ESPN analyst Marcus Spears congratulated Orlovsky on his achievement

“I’VE NEVER BEEN HAPPY FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM,” ​​Orlovsky tweeted after safety.

Fellow ESPN analyst Marcus Spears also joined in the fun, saying, “My brother, you are no longer alone @danorlovsky7. Take a bow brotha! Not alone anymore.’

Despite his mistake that will likely live on in disgrace alongside Orlovsky’s, Garoppolo was the better of the two quarterbacks, beating Russell Wilson.

Long-time rivals Garoppolo and Russell Wilson shake hands after Sunday Night Football match
Long-time rivals Garoppolo and Russell Wilson shake hands after Sunday Night Football match

Long-time rivals Garoppolo and Russell Wilson shake hands after Sunday Night Football match

Garoppolo completed 18-29 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson, on the other hand, was 20-33 with 184 yards.

Despite outperforming his counterpart in the defeat, the 49ers QB noted that he and the team still had work to do to re-adjust to him as the bottom-center man.

“I don’t think… we weren’t in a rhythm at all in the second half. You could feel it, you could see it, Garoppolo said.

“We talked about it on the sidelines. But I was just thinking about it, this was pretty much my first week with these guys and I just need to get into the rhythm with them.’

Garoppolo missed all off-season practice sessions while recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder. On his return, he only got limited reps in practice with the starters, as Lance was named the starter.

‘Oh yes, my arm feels it now,’ said Garoppolo. “You know I haven’t gone through OTAs and training camps. I’m not trying to make excuses or anything, but you know I just need to get in shape and get to work.”

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory celebrates safety Garoppolo back from the end zone
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory celebrates safety Garoppolo back from the end zone

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory celebrates safety Garoppolo back from the end zone

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Sledges revealed that South Sydney…

Merry

South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL stars…

Merry

‘My ball or nobody’: Eagles…

Merry
1 of 4,832

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More