Jimmy Garoppolo becomes first quarterback in 14 years to accidentally walk out of the back of the endzone

Jimmy Garoppolo was returned to the starting grid for the San Francisco 49ers after an injury to Trey Lance last week, and his performance will likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

During the third quarter of the 11-10 defeat to the Denver Broncos, Garoppolo fell too far back and stepped out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety as he tried to get a pass.

It was the first time a quarterback had left the back of the endzone since ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky did so during the Detroit Lions 0-16 season in 2008.

Making the moment even better was the fact that Orlovsky quickly tweeted to express his happiness that he was no longer the only quarterback to commit such a foolishness after suffering 14 years of pranks.

Jimmy Garoppolo falls back from the end zone while trying to throw a pass under pressure

ESPN analyst and former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky joyfully tweeted that he was no longer the only QB to accidentally walk out of the back of the end zone

Fellow ESPN analyst Marcus Spears congratulated Orlovsky on his achievement

“I’VE NEVER BEEN HAPPY FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM,” ​​Orlovsky tweeted after safety.

Fellow ESPN analyst Marcus Spears also joined in the fun, saying, “My brother, you are no longer alone @danorlovsky7. Take a bow brotha! Not alone anymore.’

Despite his mistake that will likely live on in disgrace alongside Orlovsky’s, Garoppolo was the better of the two quarterbacks, beating Russell Wilson.

Long-time rivals Garoppolo and Russell Wilson shake hands after Sunday Night Football match

Garoppolo completed 18-29 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson, on the other hand, was 20-33 with 184 yards.

Despite outperforming his counterpart in the defeat, the 49ers QB noted that he and the team still had work to do to re-adjust to him as the bottom-center man.

“I don’t think… we weren’t in a rhythm at all in the second half. You could feel it, you could see it, Garoppolo said.

“We talked about it on the sidelines. But I was just thinking about it, this was pretty much my first week with these guys and I just need to get into the rhythm with them.’

Garoppolo missed all off-season practice sessions while recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder. On his return, he only got limited reps in practice with the starters, as Lance was named the starter.

‘Oh yes, my arm feels it now,’ said Garoppolo. “You know I haven’t gone through OTAs and training camps. I’m not trying to make excuses or anything, but you know I just need to get in shape and get to work.”