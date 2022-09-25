Jimmy G in the DMV?! ‘Parameters’ between 49ers & Washington were ‘in place’ before deal fell apart

Jimmy Garoppolo will suit up for NFC power San Francisco on Sunday Night Football vs. Denver, but things could have been very different.

In another world, the former Patriots signal caller might have strapped on his helmet in the Capitals vs. Philadelphia.

However, Garoppolo’s decision to have offseason shoulder surgery derailed a trade to Washington, which had the ‘parameters of a trade deal in place’ during the NFL Combine, per Adam Schefter.

Jimmy Garoppolo will get the chance to lead the 49ers to another NFC Championship game

A number of draft picks were said to have been agreed compensation, but surgery on Garoppolo’s throwing shoulder prompted the commanders to look elsewhere.

Washington landed the former Philadelphia Eagle, trading two third-round picks along with a fourth-rounder to Indianapolis for Wentz.

In an uncanny twist of fate, San Francisco now needs Garoppolo — once considered surplus to requirements — more than ever.

Carson Wentz faces his former team, Philadelphia, at home in his third game as a Commander

The 30-year-old was named the backup to Trey Lance in training camp, but was called into action after the sophomore suffered a broken ankle against Seattle last Sunday.

Garoppolo guided San Francisco to a comfortable 27-7 victory and will now likely be the starter for the entire season.

Wentz, meanwhile, has had a reasonable start to life in the DMV as Washington sits 1-1 heading into the Week 3 game against Philadelphia.

Jimmy G was mobbed by his teammates after a promising performance last Sunday against Seattle

Through two games, Wentz has a passer rating of 100.3 and is completing 65.5% of his throws for 650 yards, 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Heading into his season debut as a starter, Garoppolo has a 61.9% completion rate, 154 yards and a touchdown.

He can add to his tally when Russell Wilson and the Broncos return home for their Super Bowl 50 triumph for an 8:20 ET kickoff.