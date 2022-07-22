Jimmy Carr shocks with controversial 9/11 and Osama Bin Laden joke in new Netflix show

Jimmy Carr will shock Netflix viewers again by making a controversial joke on a new show about the September 11 attacks by al-Qaeda and its leader Osama Bin Laden.

It comes just months after the comedian, 49, stunned the streaming giant’s subscribers when he made a shocking joke about Roma gypsies and the Holocaust in special Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material last year.

The new joke, featured in the recently released The Best Of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, features Jimmy comparing the 2001 New York terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people with Zayn Malik. One Direction left in 2015.

Jimmy says, “Now you may think this is crazy, but it’s absolutely true. When Zayn left One Direction it was like 9/11 to me – I didn’t care either.

“Actually, I should have been on one of the planes on September 11, but the more interesting story is how I met Osama.”

MailOnline has reached out to Netflix and Jimmy’s representatives for comment.

It comes after Jimmy sparked controversy when he joked last year that the “thousands of gypsies killed by the Nazis” were a “positive” effect of the Holocaust on his Netflix special.

Channel 4 backed him after the joke when they announced that he will be hosting a new series of his game show I Letterally Just Told You.

The broadcaster confirmed that the star will host eight more episodes of the series, which first aired last year, despite calls to “cancel” him in the wake of his controversial gaffe.

In an interview with Broadcast magazine, Channel 4 chief Ian Katz supported Jimmy’s controversial humor by saying: ‘I defend the rights of comedians to make offensive jokes and if they can’t, comedy is dead.’

“Jimmy has not taken positions that conflict with C4 values ​​and just as we exist as a broadcaster to serve and represent a wide variety of communities, we should always have the most diverse voices.”

In a widely shared clip from his Netflix show, Jimmy joked about the horror of the Holocaust and “six million Jewish lives being lost.”

As a punch line, he then made a scornful remark about the death of thousands of gypsies at the hands of the Nazis.

“But they never mention the thousands of gypsies killed by the Nazis. Nobody ever wants to talk about that, because nobody ever wants to talk about the positives,” Carr joked to a laughing audience.

The joke caused a lot of backlash and sparked a debate about racism and freedom of expression.

Jimmy dropped the joke from his live comedy show in Cambridge after the council said it would light up the venue in the colors of the Roma flag.

His management is said to have ‘assured’ Cambridge councilors that no material from the show will appear while performing at the Corn Exchange.