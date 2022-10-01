Jimmy Carr looks casual as he pushes son Rockefeller in a buggy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

In 2019, he secretly welcomed a son named Rockefeller with partner partner Karoline Copping.

And Jimmy Carr looked like a devoted dad on Friday as he took his boy for a leisurely stroll in his buggy in north London.

The 50-year-old comedian looked casual in a blue T-shirt and navy pants as he walked down the street while occasionally looking at his son.

That’s my boy: Jimmy Carr looked like a doting dad on Friday as he took his son Rockefeller for a peaceful stroll in his buggy in north London

Jimmy added a pair of black and white slip-on shoes to his look and hooked sunglasses to his top, while jackets could be seen under the buggy should the weather change.

The comedic star, whose usual jet black hair was a shade of red, looked cheerful as he spent quality time with his kid while getting some fresh air.

Jimmy was first pictured pushing a pram in March 2020 in North London, where he lives with partner of 20 years Karoline.

The star finally confirmed they were parents in September 2021 when he mentioned his son during a stand-up comedy show at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Understated look: The comedian, 50, cut a casual figure in a blue T-shirt and navy trousers as he walked down the street while occasionally looking at his son

In an interview with Radio Times Jimmy said last October that his son’s name was inspired by American business magnate John D. Rockefeller – “but also with a touch of Chris Rock, the greatest comedian ever.”

Speaking of fatherhood, Jimmy said, “It can be a bit of a switch, because of the kind of comedy I do.

Jimmy confirmed he is now a father on a stand-up comedy show at the O2 Academy Brixton in September 2021.

According to The sun, the prankster named his son during an adoption joke and told the audience, “I had to tell my little boy he was adopted. I mean, he’s not, but the look on his face. I said, “No, no, no, you’re adopted, the new family will pick you up tomorrow.”‘

Outing: Jimmy added a pair of black and white loafers to his look and hooked sunglasses to his top, while jackets could be seen under the buggy if the weather changed

Father and Son: The comedy star, whose usual jet black hair was a red hue, looked cheerful as he spent quality time with his child while getting some fresh air

In another joke, he said, “We’re having a gender reveal party for our kid, but we’re going to wait until he’s 21 just to be sure. With some babies you don’t know if it’s a boy or an ugly girl?’

‘But until now I still tell the same jokes, I have the same sense of humor. We’ll see because I’m sure I’ll be writing a lot of material about him. I even think it’s tax deductible.’

Jimmy’s joke that he was tax-deductible was a reference to in June 2012, when the comedian’s involvement in an alleged K2 tax avoidance scheme came to light following an investigation by The Times.

The comedian has been in a relationship with Channel 5 editor-in-chief Karoline since 2001, after meeting her during an audition.

The couple has not previously discussed whether they would have children together.