Jimmy Bartel shares a tribute to his girlfriend Amelia Shepperd as she celebrates her birthday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jimmy Bartel shared a tribute to his girlfriend Amelia Shepperd as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.

The AFL star shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and Amelia hugging.

‘Your day today, Splendid. There’s not enough space here to tell you how much you mean to me,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Jimmy Bartel shared a heartwarming tribute to his girlfriend Amelia Shepperd as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday

“Happy birthday, I love you @milly_shepperd,” he added.

It comes after the couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary together.

Jimmy shared a blurry photo of the couple sharing a kiss on Instagram, writing: ‘It’s been a blur but what a year with you. Love you.’

The AFL star shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and Amelia hugging each other, writing: ‘Your day today Gorgeous. Not enough space here to tell you how much you mean to me’

Jimmy debuted his relationship with Amelia in December, with the announcement also confirming his divorce from ex-girlfriend Lauren Mand.

In an Instagram post at the time, the Geelong great shared a photo of himself kissing Amelia in front of the Sydney Harbor skyline.

“Happy,” he captioned the post, adding a red love heart emoji.

It comes after the couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary together

According to her LinkedIn profile, Amelia worked as an executive assistant to the Queensland Rugby League’s general manager and chief operations officer from July 2019 to March 2021.

She recently returned to her hometown of Melbourne after spending several years in Brisbane for work.

According to a well-placed source, Amelia met Jimmy after they started following each other on Instagram.

They have reportedly been together since he split from Lauren, 32, who he began dating after his divorce from ex-wife Nadia Bartel in 2019.