Jimmy Bartel and pregnant Amelia Shepperd step out after announcing they are expecting child

Jimmy Bartel’s pregnant girlfriend Amelia Shepperd revealed her growing baby bump as the couple arrived at their Melbourne home on Friday.

The couple, who announced they are expecting a baby girl earlier this month, were all smiles as they parked outside their suburban home after a day out with Jimmy’s sons Henley, three, and Aston, six.

Amelia was positively glowing as she showed off her stomach in a pair of skin-tight black leggings and matching singlet top.

She completed her look with a khaki trench coat, green and white sneakers and a black leather bag.

The brunette swept her hair back into a low ponytail and went makeup free.

Former AFL star Jimmy, who shares his sons with ex-wife Nadia, was in good spirits as he chatted and joked with his girlfriend in the driveway.

Aston and Henley were seen next to each other in the back seats of the car as they waited for their graceful father to help them exit the vehicle.

Jimmy and Amelia announced they were having a girl during an intimate gender reveal party two weeks ago.

Henley and Aston were present at the party and popped a balloon which exploded to reveal a shower of pink confetti.

“Baby Bartel, you are already so incredibly loved,” the soccer star captioned the short video.

Countless celebrities shared their congratulations with Rebecca Maddern: ‘Jimmy congratulations, beautiful news.’

“Congrats guys xx,” commented Joel Selwood.

Jimmy and Amelia celebrated their one year anniversary together back in August.

At the time Jimmy shared a blurry photo of the pair kissing to Instagram and wrote: ‘It’s been a blur but what a year with you. Love you.’

He debuted his relationship with Amelia in December, and the announcement also confirmed his split from former girlfriend Lauren Mand.

In an Instagram post at the time, the Geelong great shared a photo of himself kissing Amelia in front of the Sydney Harbor skyline.

‘Happy,’ he simply captioned the post, adding a red love heart emoji.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Amelia worked as the executive assistant to the CEO and chief operations officer of the Queensland Rugby League from July 2019 to March 2021.

She recently returned to her hometown of Melbourne after spending several years in Brisbane for her job.

According to a well-placed source, Amelia met Jimmy after they started following each other on Instagram.

They have reportedly been together ever since he split from Lauren, 32, who he began dating after his split from ex-wife Nadia Bartel in 2019.