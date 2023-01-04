Jimmy Barnes updates fans on his recovery journey following major operation to ease chronic pain

<!–

Jimmy Barnes has given his fans a health update following major hip surgery he underwent last month to relieve years of chronic pain.

The Working Class Man hitmaker, 66, posted a photo to Facebook on Wednesday evening showing him riding a stationary bike and told followers he had hit a recovery milestone.

‘Can cycle for 10 minutes from today. Small profits. I have to be patient, that’s a hard one for me,” he captioned the photo.

The Scottish-born singer also posted a picture of him grinning from ear to ear as he walked along a nature trail with the help of a walking stick.

He told his fans, “Thank you for cheering everyone on. Stick to the recovery program to the letter. I’ve turned a big corner.’

Many of his 744,000 followers were quick to applaud Jimmy’s progress and wish him well.

One enthusiastic fan told Jimmy ‘you got this’, while another congratulated him on his ‘great effort’.

Last month, Jimmy informed fans from the hospital about his urgent hip surgery.

Lying in his hospital bed next to his wife Jane, 66, and daughter Elly-May, 33, Jimmy wrote, “When you’re in hospital, visitors can be the best medicine, especially my girls.”

‘Today I walked without crutches and the physio put me in the hydrotherapy pool. As many of you have advised, I’m going to do exactly as they say,” he added.

Jimmy canceled his summer tour in December to undergo urgent back and hip surgery to relieve chronic pain.

He’s been active on social media since his surgery and earlier this week Jimmy told fans he was thrilled he was now fit enough to walk up and down his stairs.

Last month, Jimmy Barnes updated his fans while he was recovering in hospital. In an update shared on Facebook, he chatted from his hospital bed with his wife Jane, 66, and daughter Elly-May Barnes, 33. All pictured