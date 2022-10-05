Jim Sciutto takes leave of absence after CNN ordered him to ‘address a personal situation’

CNN mainstay Jim Sciutto has been off the air after network bosses ordered him to address a ‘personal situation’ stemming from a ‘serious fall’ he suffered while in Amsterdam earlier this year.

Sciutto, 52, presented Newsroom on the struggling network alongside Poppy Harlow on Monday. Since then, Sciutto has remained silent.

The Daily Beast’s Confider reported earlier this week that Sciutto underwent an internal investigation at CNN earlier in 2022. The website says the investigation was prompted when Sciutto suffered a ‘serious fall’ while in Amsterdam.

A media source has told DailyMail.com that Sciutto is now on ‘personal leave’. CNN has not responded to requests for comment.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto pictured in Ukraine during one of these trips reporting from the war-torn nation earlier in 2022

Jim Sciutto and his wife Gloria Riviera attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington

President Barack Obama’s former chief of staff was in the Dutch capital with a so far unidentified producer. Sciutto was returning from a spell report in Ukraine when the incident occurred.

The Confider report notes that CNN has flown their people directly out of the embattled nation via Poland, so it’s not clear why Sciutto decided to stop in the Netherlands.

The article goes on to say: ‘We hear Sciutto has since recovered from the incident.’ The report links his current absence to the Amsterdam trip.

Sciutto typically co-anchors CNN Newsroom Monday through Friday with Harlow. He regularly writes articles for the network’s website and weighs in on other broadcasts on national security issues.

On October 3, Sciutto published an article on CNN.com titled: ‘US Considers Response to Possible Russian Escalation in Ukraine, Including Its Potential Use of Tactical Nuclear Weapons.’

Emmy Award-winning Sciutto has been married to his wife, former ABC News correspondent Gloria Riviera, since 2006. The couple have three children together.

Sciutto has made three trips to Ukraine in 20220 in his role as CNN’s chief national security reporter.

The first was in February, the second in March and the third and most recent was at the end of April.

On May 1, Sciutto posted a photo on Twitter in Poland, where CNN has flown their people out of Ukraine from. The following day he was back at the CNN studios presenting his show.

According to a March 10 tweet, Sciutto’s was celebrating his birthday while reporting in Ukraine.

This latest blow to CNN’s scheduled programming comes weeks after CNN announced a ‘reimagined’ morning show featuring famously progressive anchor Don Lemon – despite new CEO Chris Licht’s repeated promises to move the network away from left-leaning commentary.

Licht, who replaced ousted chief Jeff Zucker last February, added that other changes include anchor Alisyn Camerota and legal analyst Laura Coates sharing the 10 p.m.

“By adding the insight, experience and strong voices of Alisyn and Laura, we will advance and expand this coverage and create something free and compelling in prime time,” Licht said of Camerota and Coates.

Since taking the helm, Licht has demonstrated a desire to move away from opinionated reporting that became particularly prevalent during Donald Trump’s election campaign and subsequent presidency.

Insiders have since said the longtime television executives — who hosted Stephen Colbert’s Late Show for six years until it was announced he would replace Zucker — want to return to the station’s roots as a hard-hitting news source.

So far, Licht’s tenure has seen a marked decline in partisan panels with outspoken anchors like former Trump aide Alyssa Farah.

However, the recent shake-up with Lemon — who has long criticized conservatives like Donald Trump and has touted woke ideals on air — appears to contradict that effort.

CNN announced the change last week, revealing that Lemon is officially stepping down from his block at 10pm-midnight on October 7th.

At that time, the network will launch its new morning show, which will be hosted by Lemon, as well as co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

So far, Jim Sciutto appears to have been unaffected by the shake-up at CNN.