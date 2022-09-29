Jim Jordan: FBI ‘purging’ staffers with conservative viewpoints, retaliating against whistleblowers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan accuses the FBI of purging conservatives and whistleblowers who have come forward to expose political bias.

Fox News Digital reported on Thursday that Jordan wrote a letter to the FBI’s deputy executive director of the Human Resources branch, Jennifer Moore, to highlight cases of alleged retaliation and demand that she appear for an interview with Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee.

“During the course of this investigation, we have received protected disclosures from whistleblowers that the FBI is conducting a ‘purge’ of employees with conservative views by revoking their security clearances and indefinitely suspending these employees,” Jordan told Moore.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan accuses the FBI of purging conservatives and whistleblowers who have come forward to expose political bias.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are investigating political bias at the FBI

She was bound by her letter, Jordan explained, because “many of the formal notices” had been signed by her.

He told Moore that he had information indicating that she had “retaliated against at least one whistleblower who made protected disclosures to Congress.”

Jordan told Fox that the individual shared with Republicans on the Judiciary Committee that the Justice Department was labeling some parents attending school board meetings as a threat allowing the Justice Department to “prosecute them where appropriate.”

“As we have informed director Christopher Wray, we take whistleblower retaliation seriously and therefore request that you appear for a transcribed interview as soon as possible,” Jordan warned.

Republicans have pointed to a letter from the National Association of School Boards to Attorney General Merrick Garland last fall that warned that some of the threats school officials were receiving “could amount to a form of domestic terrorism.”

In turn, Garland directed the Justice Department to investigate the threats, but did not use the “terrorism” language.

Jordan had previously revealed that he had heard from whistleblowers that the office was “deliberately manipulating” how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the “political narrative” that domestic extremism is on the rise in the US. .

The Ohio Republican referenced those revelations in his interview with Fox on Thursday.

“We refer to that as running the numbers — the pressure that’s on the FBI to satisfy this narrative by President Biden, where he called half the country a fascist and an extremist,” Jordan said, pointing to Biden’s recent series of speeches where he flames singled out the ‘Republicans MAGA’ especially for their role in the 6th of January.