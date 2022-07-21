Jim Edmonds outraged over ex-wife Meghan King posting about their son Hart’s potty-training trouble

Retired MLB midfielder Jim Edmonds is furious with his ex-wife Meghan King publicly complain about the difficulties in potty training their four-year-old son Hart before he starts school in a month’s time.

“Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight to get attention for himself,” said his representative Steve Honig. TMZ on Thursday.

The 37-year-old influencer said Hart’s fear of the toilet is due to his “cerebral palsy,” but the 52-year-old father of seven said Hart doesn’t have cerebral palsy, he has periventricular leukomalacia (PVL).

originally king claimed on her blog in 2020 that Hart was diagnosed with PVL — which she wrote was “often a precursor to cerebral palsy” — before saying he was also diagnosed with “hypotonic cerebral palsy.”

“She didn’t even have the child’s medical condition in order,” Honig commented.

Since ending their five-year marriage last year, Jim and The Real Housewives of Orange County guest stars communicate only through a court-ordered app called Our Family Wizard.

“It makes me feel more secure because I feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” Meghan told the newspaper. Divorced not dead podcast on July 13.

“Unfortunately, and shockingly, that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little more comfort to know that I have eyes that can be on it.”

King added: ‘We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we broke up. It’s terrible. It is so harmful to the children [and] for us as individuals. It sucks.’

The Missouri-born blonde also said she was “more mature” than the restaurateur and “maybe he was damaged.”

“If Meghan wants to improve her ability to co-parent with Jim, it might be a good idea for her to stop constantly belittling him,” Honig bellowed.

Meghan and Jim are also parents to Hart’s twin brother Hayes and five-year-old daughter Aspen, who burst into tears after telling them she would be replacing their beloved SUV with a new one on Wednesday.

‘This is the last ride in this car forever,’ King – who has 1.4 million followers on social media – announced.

‘Mom!’ exclaimed Aspen. “Are you going to get this car again?”

Meghan – who has 1.4 million followers on social media – explained: “I know it’s hard to let go of things. It’s okay. We love this car, this car was so good to us. We just did a road trip in it, but we’re going to get a nice one and we still have the old car. Goodbye car!’

‘Mom! Do not go. No!’ Hayes cried.

“Well, we’ll get a new one in a few months,” the Bravo lebrity explained.

