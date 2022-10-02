Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor share several snaps from their dreamlike Italian honeymoon

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jim Edmonds shared several snaps taken during his Italian honeymoon with Kortnie O’Connor on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

In the photos, the 52-year-old former professional baseball player and his wife, 37, appeared to be full of marital bliss as they posed for several photos as they admired the sights on their journey.

The posts were shared just six days after the happy couple tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place in Lake Como.

Fond memories: Jim Edmonds shared several photos taken during his Italian honeymoon with Kortnie O’Connor to his Instagram Story on Saturday

In one of the photos, Edmonds and O’Connor were seen enjoying ‘another great day’ in Sorrento.

The former athlete kept it casual in a plain white t-shirt and a set of blue shorts.

His wife opted for a button-up shirt and jet black maxi skirt while spending time with her husband.

The model wore sunglasses and prominently displayed her wedding ring.

Quality time: Edmonds shared a photo of himself spending time with O’Connor on a scenic boat ride

Edmonds then shared a photo of himself spending time with O’Connor on a scenic boat trip.

The reality TV personality also added a short message that read, “The best thing is she loves me.”

He went on to share a photo of his new wife rocking an outfit that shows off a lot of her upper chest.

The former athlete also wrote a short message that read, “Well hello, Mrs Edmonds.”

Good stuff! He went on to share a photo of his new wife rocking an outfit that shows off a lot of her upper chest

Edmonds posted a photo of his father spending time at a waterfront restaurant and wrote that he “approves” their accommodations.

O’Connor went on to share a video of a group of entertainers performing at a diner.

She also took a clip as her boat sailed along the coast of Positano.

Family Matters: Edmonds posted a photo of his father spending time at a waterfront restaurant and wrote that he “approves” of their accommodations

Make an effort: O’Connor then shared a video of a group of entertainers performing at a diner

Edmonds and his now-wife are said to have met during a threesome with his ex-wife, Meghan King, whom he married in 2014.

The former athlete and former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member split in 2019 and their divorce was formally dissolved in 2021.

The announcer and his now-wife had started seeing each other before and began dating openly in 2020.

He further announced that he had asked the big question in August last year.