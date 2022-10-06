Jim Edmonds calls out ex-wife Meghan King after she claims he didn't invite kids to Italian wedding

Jim Edmonds lashed out at his ex-wife Meghan King after Tuesday’s episode of her podcast Intimate knowledge.

During the episode, the 38-year-old former Real Housewives Of Orange County star claimed that the 52-year-old former baseball star didn’t bother inviting their three children to his wedding at Kortnie O’Connor on Lake Como in Italy. last month.

In a statement to PeopleA representative of Jim described his ex-wife’s comments as “continuous harassment” and said they were “both disgraceful and pathetic at the same time.”

Striking back: Jim Edmonds lashed out at ex-wife Meghan King after Tuesday’s episode of her podcast Intimate Knowledge, calling her comments “disgraceful and pathetic” after claiming he didn’t invite their children to his Italian wedding; seen October 2021

On her podcast, starring Heather McDonald, Meghan said the Italian wedding was “very small” and surprisingly took place on her birthday, September 26.

Complimenting Kortnie, she said the bride’s dress was “beautiful,” and said that “hopefully” their marriage “will last,” unlike his three previous marriages.

However, Meghan took a stab at her ex when she said it was “interesting that he had a nanny there, but none of his seven children.

“There were no children to babysit at the wedding!” she said.

Meghan poked her ex when she said it was “interesting that he had a nanny there, but none of his seven children.” She said daughter Aspen, five, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, four, “were not even invited to my knowledge”; seen in 2016

Mixed Bag: Meghan was further complimentary about Jim’s “very small” ceremony in Italy with new wife Kortnie O’Connor. She also praised Kortnie’s dress as ‘very beautiful’

Meghan said their daughter Aspen, five, and their twin sons Hayes and Hart, four, “were not even invited to my knowledge. They don’t even have a passport and he didn’t ask me for a passport for them.”

In the statement through his representative, Edmonds rejected the former reality star’s comments.

“Meghan continues to keep herself in the public eye by belittling Jim, then complains to anyone who will listen that co-parenting is difficult,” they said. “Meghan needs to focus on getting the help she needs to live a productive and meaningful life.”

In particular, the statement did not contradict Meghan’s claim that their children were not invited to the Italian wedding, or offer any reason why they were not present.

Furious: ‘Meghan continues to keep herself in the public eye by belittling Jim, then complains to anyone who will listen that co-parenting is difficult,’ Jim’s rep said without providing any evidence that Meghan was false

Elsewhere in her podcast, Meghan shared that she and Jim are now in a frosty relationship in which they no longer communicate with each other.

However, she claimed it could have been more fiery when she explained why she issued a temporary restraining order against him in June this year.

In court documents previously obtained by: PeopleMeghan claimed she had to endure “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” from the retired athlete.

She claimed he violated their “parenting plan” by verbally insulting her, both through digital means such as text messages, and even in person, sometimes “in the presence of minor children.”

On her podcast, Meghan explained that a compromise turned the restraining order into a “consent warrant,” which also puts demands on her conduct.

“Eventually we turned it into a warrant that has the same terms as a restraining order, but now it’s reciprocal, so I have to follow it too,” she explained.

Right: Meghan also revealed that a restraining order filed against her ex for verbal abuse has been turned into a ‘consent warrant’, holding her to the same standards; seen September 23

“I follow the rules, so whatever, it doesn’t make any difference to me,” she claimed, adding: “It’s good for Jim and me because we don’t have to see or interact with each other except about the kids.” , what’s fun.’

Meghan said the mutual order greatly improved her relationship with Jim, as he allegedly allowed their disagreements to spill over into communication with their children’s school.

Prior to the warrant, she claimed he sent “some nasty messages,” but in one particularly humiliating case, “he all replied to my son’s class and said I suck.”

“He replied all to my son’s class, a big, huge email for a parent and teacher application form, saying, ‘You can all see how much my ex-wife sucks,'” she said.

Fortunately, some of the parents featured in the email thread sent her messages of support, although she didn’t even know who they were because her kids had only recently started school.

The couple originally split in October 2019, five years after getting married, in the wake of cheating rumors that haunted Jim. They finalized their divorce in May 2021.