Jilted boyfriend Carl Hogan jailed for pushing his ex Rebecca Lee into a hot tub

An abandoned friend has been convicted of assault after pushing his ex-partner into a hot tub and soaking her during a drunken family fight.

Carl Hogan, 31, caused 30-year-old Rebecca Lee to trip and fall into the water after he invaded her backyard late at night and started arguing with her over their young son.

Miss Lee, who had previously won a restraining order against Hogan, was not injured in the accident, but she said she was “ashamed that she was soaking wet.”

Carl Hogan, left, was sentenced yesterday to 46 weeks in prison after being convicted of assaulting his former partner Rebecca Lee, right, at her home in Merseyside

Hogan, pictured, was given a 20-week suspended sentence in February for previous violations of the restraining order imposed by Ms. Lee.

Hogan arrived at Mrs. Lee’s house late at night and, in violation of the restraining order, demanded to see their son

Hogan, an air-conditioning engineer from St Helens, Merseyside had a history of chasing Miss Lee had violated the restraining order nine times and earlier this year was given a suspended sentence for harassing her again three times in just 13 days.

She later told police, “I don’t think he would do anything to hurt me, but I just want him to leave me alone. I thought when I got the restraining order it would work, but obviously it won’t. He just won’t leave me alone.’

It turned out that Miss Lee tripped and fell into the hot tub when she tried to push her former partner away.

Hogan was jailed in Sefton Magistrates’ Court for a total of 46 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to violating a restraining order, violating the suspended sentence and ordinary assault.

Amanda York, the prosecutor, said Hogan was given a two-year restraining order in February this year. He was prohibited from contacting his ex other than through a lawyer or social worker to arrange contact with children. He was also sentenced to 20 weeks in prison in February, of which 18 months were suspended.

She added: ‘On July 30, just after midnight, the complainant was at the back of her property. She was in the backyard drinking and chatting with a friend.’

Sentencing District Judge James Hatton told Hogan, “Your record is appalling, especially for violating court orders. Even without the suspended sentence, this series of offenses would have crossed the line of detention.”

Mrs. Lee and a friend Chloe were in the garden when Hogan appeared and asked ‘where’s my boy?’

The court heard Ms. Lee and her friend Hogan yelling to leave.

Mrs. York continued: ‘She pushed him to the exit of the garden to let him go. He pushed her back and she tripped over a wire and fell into the hot tub.

“She was ashamed that she was soaking wet and screamed louder for him to leave, whereupon he ran.”

The court heard that Hogan has a “long record for assault and restraining order violations.”

Patrick O’Hanlan defended said: ‘He should not have been at the address and he understands that well. He was under the influence of alcohol. I must say that he is partly driven by a desire to see his young son.’

